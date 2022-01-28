https://sputniknews.com/20220128/russia-doesnt-want-war-but-will-not-allow-to-ignore-its-interests-foreign-minister-lavrov-says-1092573200.html

Russia Doesn't Want War, But Won't Allow Its Interests to Be Ignored, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says

The minister stressed that the talks on security guarantees with NATO and US are not over. 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

If it's up to Russia, there will be no war; Moscow does not want war, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an interview with four major Russian radio stations. However, Russia will not allow the West to grossly ignore its interests, Lavrov stressed.He added that the talks on security guarantees with NATO and the US are not over. "I can’t say that the negotiations are over, because now … well, the Americans and NATO, as you know, have been studying the extremely simple proposals concluded in the draft treaty with Washington and the agreement with the North Atlantic Alliance for more than a month. We received answers only the day before yesterday, which, in such a Western style, cast a shadow on negotiations in many ways, but there is some rationality, as I already said on secondary issues," Lavrov said.Moscow will send an official request, asking how the West plans to fulfill its obligations regarding the indivisibility of security, the top Russian diplomat added.Commenting on threats of new sanctions against Russia, Lavrov said that they would be tantamount to cutting ties between the countries, and Washington understands this."As for the threat of sanctions. The Americans were told … that the package that is now mentioned, which is accompanied by a complete shutdown of those financial and economic systems that are controlled by the West, it will be tantamount to breaking off relations. It was mentioned, and I think, they understand it," the minister said.

