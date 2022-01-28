https://sputniknews.com/20220128/rafael-nadals-tears-break-the-internet-as-spaniard-gets-emotional-after-reaching-aussie-open-final-1092576946.html

Rafael Nadal's Tears Break the Internet as Spaniard Gets Emotional After Reaching Aussie Open Final

Unlike his good friend and arch-rival Roger Federer, who is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal plays his cards closer to... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal broke down in tears after he overcame Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday.It was one of the most emotional displays of the 35-year-old tennis superstar's career; immediately after beating the Italian, Nadal was wiping his tears away with a towel before burying his head in his tennis bag.Nadal's surprise display of emotion didn't go unnoticed, with many Twitter users praising him for making yet another stunning comeback.The Grand Slam down under is Nadal's second tournament in seven months after a nagging foot injury prevented him from competing in the last six months of the 2021 season.Before his arrival in Australia, the southpaw's last tournament was the French Open in June where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semis.With his triumph over Berrettini, Nadal has put himself on the verge of making history.If he wins the title at Melbourne Park on Sunday, he will become the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles, surpassing arch-rivals Roger Federer and Djokovic.

