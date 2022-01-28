Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg Takes Part in Atlantic Council Event
https://sputniknews.com/20220128/rafael-nadals-tears-break-the-internet-as-spaniard-gets-emotional-after-reaching-aussie-open-final-1092576946.html
Rafael Nadal's Tears Break the Internet as Spaniard Gets Emotional After Reaching Aussie Open Final
Rafael Nadal's Tears Break the Internet as Spaniard Gets Emotional After Reaching Aussie Open Final
Unlike his good friend and arch-rival Roger Federer, who is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal plays his cards closer to... 28.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-28T13:39+0000
2022-01-28T13:39+0000
tennis
sport
australian open tennis championship
roger federer
novak djokovic
rafael nadal
melbourne
grand slam
sputnik
record
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092577744_0:42:2249:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_6d4e28e341575741cef808149e3bda41.jpg
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal broke down in tears after he overcame Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday.It was one of the most emotional displays of the 35-year-old tennis superstar's career; immediately after beating the Italian, Nadal was wiping his tears away with a towel before burying his head in his tennis bag.Nadal's surprise display of emotion didn't go unnoticed, with many Twitter users praising him for making yet another stunning comeback.The Grand Slam down under is Nadal's second tournament in seven months after a nagging foot injury prevented him from competing in the last six months of the 2021 season.Before his arrival in Australia, the southpaw's last tournament was the French Open in June where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semis.With his triumph over Berrettini, Nadal has put himself on the verge of making history.If he wins the title at Melbourne Park on Sunday, he will become the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles, surpassing arch-rivals Roger Federer and Djokovic.
melbourne
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1c/1092577744_208:0:2200:1494_1920x0_80_0_0_a13e6a0042b9a9bc70acb0f17fcd8839.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tennis, sport, australian open tennis championship, roger federer, novak djokovic, rafael nadal, melbourne, grand slam, sputnik, record, sport, sport, world record, grand slam, final, tears, emotions, semi-finals, tennis star

Rafael Nadal's Tears Break the Internet as Spaniard Gets Emotional After Reaching Aussie Open Final

13:39 GMT 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKETennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2022
© REUTERS / ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Unlike his good friend and arch-rival Roger Federer, who is known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal plays his cards closer to his chest. However, he struggled to hold back the tears after reaching his sixth Australian Open final.
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal broke down in tears after he overcame Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semi-finals on Friday.
It was one of the most emotional displays of the 35-year-old tennis superstar's career; immediately after beating the Italian, Nadal was wiping his tears away with a towel before burying his head in his tennis bag.
Nadal's surprise display of emotion didn't go unnoticed, with many Twitter users praising him for making yet another stunning comeback.
The Grand Slam down under is Nadal's second tournament in seven months after a nagging foot injury prevented him from competing in the last six months of the 2021 season.
Before his arrival in Australia, the southpaw's last tournament was the French Open in June where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the semis.
With his triumph over Berrettini, Nadal has put himself on the verge of making history.
If he wins the title at Melbourne Park on Sunday, he will become the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles, surpassing arch-rivals Roger Federer and Djokovic.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese