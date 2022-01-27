https://sputniknews.com/20220127/we-must-protect-ukrainian-sovereignty-1092542045.html
We Must Protect Ukrainian Sovereignty!
We Must Protect Ukrainian Sovereignty!
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Prince Andrew demanding a jury trial in his sexual abuse lawsuit
We Must Protect Ukrainian Sovereignty!
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Prince Andrew demanding a jury trial in his sexual abuse lawsuit, and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Breyer said to retire.
GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Identity Politics, The Obama Administration, and Pretzel LogicTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Meanness of the Left, Woke 1.0, and the Importance of LanguageIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the need for a smaller government, anarchists, and Republican weakness. Tyler discussed the founding fathers of America and the initial intentions of the Constitution. Tyler spoke on the potential Supreme Court nominees and the racist criteria of the Biden administration.In the second hour, Lee and Keri Smith spoke with Ted Rall about COVID-19, middle-of-the-road voters, and communists. Ted talked about the Russia-Ukraine tension in the media and the lack of care from Americans. Ted spoke on the SAT going electronic and how to deal with medical bills.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
We Must Protect Ukrainian Sovereignty!
08:55 GMT 27.01.2022
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Prince Andrew demanding a jury trial in his sexual abuse lawsuit, and US Supreme Court Justice Breyer said to retire.
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Identity Politics, The Obama Administration, and Pretzel Logic
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Meanness of the Left, Woke 1.0, and the Importance of Language
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the need for a smaller government, anarchists, and Republican weakness. Tyler discussed the founding fathers of America and the initial intentions of the Constitution. Tyler spoke on the potential Supreme Court nominees and the racist criteria of the Biden administration.
In the second hour, Lee and Keri Smith spoke with Ted Rall about COVID-19, middle-of-the-road voters, and communists. Ted talked about the Russia-Ukraine tension in the media and the lack of care from Americans. Ted spoke on the SAT going electronic and how to deal with medical bills.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com