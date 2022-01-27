https://sputniknews.com/20220127/puzzled-why-olympians-get-free-condoms-amid-covid-restrictions-here-is-why-1092554065.html

Puzzled That Olympians Get Free Condoms Amid COVID Restrictions? Here is Why

Puzzled That Olympians Get Free Condoms Amid COVID Restrictions? Here is Why

COVID-19 measures set in place for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing instruct personnel and athletes within the closed loop "bubble" to steer clear of... 27.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-27T12:35+0000

2022-01-27T12:35+0000

2022-01-27T12:40+0000

beijing

condoms

olympic winter games 2022

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1b/1092553429_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_475b0007373e993ce364e50e992b74b7.jpg

They come individually packed in different-coloured envelopes, decorated with an image of a Chinese lantern, and they will be available free of charge to athletes in abundance… That’s right, Beijing Winter Olympics organizers have every intention of making condoms available within the so-called closed-loop “bubble” system designed to guard against spreading COVID-19.The statement failed to clarify just how many they deemed an “appropriate” quantity.Detailed social distancing guidelines announced for the duration of the Winter Olympics from 4-20 February in three clusters, Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou, instruct athletes to minimize physical interactions such as hugs, high-fives and handshakes and to maintain a social distance of at least two meters from fellow competitors.Furthermore, the "closed-loop management system" strictly separates athletes and other Games personnel from the public.The closed loop encompasses living quarters, competition venues, training venues and other official facilities that are off-limits to the public.Gold, Silver, Bronze, Latex SupplyOne might wonder how the condom galore makes any sense amid tough coronavirus restrictions set in place, and whether the organizers expect the scintillating atmosphere of the games to unleash particularly unbridled cravings among those converging to tussle for sports trophies.The explanation is simple – tradition. Or rather, a newly-minted custom dating to the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. At the time the giveaway was touted as a way to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS. From then on, distribution of condoms continued, varyoing in quantities.At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece, Athens 130,000 condoms were on offer, donated by manufacturer Durex, coupled with 30,000 sachets of lubricant … "to smooth the performance of the world’s elite sports people in the arena and under the covers."The condoms will come in an individual pack, with an instruction leaflet in various languages,” said a spokeswoman for Durex Greece.The 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing witnessed 100,000 latex items brought in with the motto ‘faster, higher, stronger,’ as cited by Huffington Post.Ahead of last summer's Tokyo Games, held on 23 July-8 August, organizers said that they were going to distribute about 150,000 condoms, claiming that the International Olympic Committee had requested they adhere to the newly-minted tradition.However, in Japan athletes were urged to take the prophylactics to indulge in bedtime frolics at home rather than use them in the Olympic village, citing pandemic measures set in place.The Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 saw a record number of condoms handed out to athletes - 450,000. This quantity was explained by the fact that 100,000 female condoms were available for the first time, along with 350,000 condoms for men.Ahead of last summer's Tokyo Games, held on 23 July-8 August, organisers said that they were going to distribute about 150,000 condoms, claiming that the International Olympic Committee had requested they adhere to the newly-minted tradition.However, in Japan athletes were urged to take the prophylactics to indulge in bedtime frolics at home rather than use them in the Olympic village, citing the pandemic measures set in place.Netizens weighed on how athletes were expected to “socially distance” while”engaging in sexual activity”. Some erupted in memes, letting their fantasies loose.

https://sputniknews.com/20211213/olympics-playbook-advises-athletes-leave-china-shortly-after-competition-1091487721.html

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

beijing, condoms, olympic winter games 2022, covid-19