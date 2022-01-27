https://sputniknews.com/20220127/puzzled-why-olympians-get-free-condoms-amid-covid-restrictions-here-is-why-1092554065.html
Puzzled That Olympians Get Free Condoms Amid COVID Restrictions? Here is Why
They come individually packed in different-coloured envelopes, decorated with an image of a Chinese lantern, and they will be available free of charge to athletes in abundance… That's right, Beijing Winter Olympics organizers have every intention of making condoms available within the so-called closed-loop "bubble" system designed to guard against spreading COVID-19.

"All Olympic-related units will provide appropriate quantities of condoms for free at the appropriate time to people who've checked in to stay inside the loop," stated organizers in an email cited by Reuters on Tuesday.

The statement failed to clarify just how many they deemed an "appropriate" quantity.

Detailed social distancing guidelines announced for the duration of the Winter Olympics from 4-20 February in three clusters, Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou, instruct athletes to minimize physical interactions such as hugs, high-fives and handshakes and to maintain a social distance of at least two meters from fellow competitors.

Furthermore, the "closed-loop management system" strictly separates athletes and other Games personnel from the public.

The closed loop encompasses living quarters, competition venues, training venues and other official facilities that are off-limits to the public.

Gold, Silver, Bronze, Latex Supply

One might wonder how the condom galore makes any sense amid tough coronavirus restrictions set in place, and whether the organizers expect the scintillating atmosphere of the games to unleash particularly unbridled cravings among those converging to tussle for sports trophies.

The explanation is simple – tradition. Or rather, a newly-minted custom dating to the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. At the time the giveaway was touted as a way to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS. From then on, distribution of condoms continued, varyoing in quantities.

At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece, Athens 130,000 condoms were on offer, donated by manufacturer Durex, coupled with 30,000 sachets of lubricant … "to smooth the performance of the world's elite sports people in the arena and under the covers."

"The condoms will come in an individual pack, with an instruction leaflet in various languages," said a spokeswoman for Durex Greece.

The 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing witnessed 100,000 latex items brought in with the motto 'faster, higher, stronger,' as cited by Huffington Post.

Ahead of last summer's Tokyo Games, held on 23 July-8 August, organizers said that they were going to distribute about 150,000 condoms, claiming that the International Olympic Committee had requested they adhere to the newly-minted tradition.

However, in Japan athletes were urged to take the prophylactics to indulge in bedtime frolics at home rather than use them in the Olympic village, citing pandemic measures set in place.

The Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 saw a record number of condoms handed out to athletes - 450,000. This quantity was explained by the fact that 100,000 female condoms were available for the first time, along with 350,000 condoms for men.

Netizens weighed on how athletes were expected to "socially distance" while"engaging in sexual activity". Some erupted in memes, letting their fantasies loose.
Puzzled That Olympians Get Free Condoms Amid COVID Restrictions? Here is Why
12:35 GMT 27.01.2022 (Updated: 12:40 GMT 27.01.2022)
COVID-19 measures set in place for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing instruct personnel and athletes within the closed loop "bubble" to steer clear of hugs, high-fives and handshakes, no matter how tempted they might be in the scintillating atmosphere.
They come individually packed in different-coloured envelopes, decorated with an image of a Chinese lantern, and they will be available free of charge to athletes in abundance… That’s right, Beijing Winter Olympics
organizers have every intention of making condoms available within the so-called closed-loop “bubble” system designed to guard against spreading COVID-19.
"All Olympic-related units will provide appropriate quantities of condoms for free at the appropriate time to people who've checked in to stay inside the loop," stated organizers in an email cited by Reuters on Tuesday.
The statement failed to clarify just how many they deemed an “appropriate” quantity.
Detailed social distancing guidelines announced for the duration of the Winter Olympics from 4-20 February in three clusters, Beijing, Yanqing, and Zhangjiakou, instruct athletes to minimize physical interactions such as hugs, high-fives and handshakes and to maintain a social distance of at least two meters from fellow competitors.
Furthermore, the "closed-loop management system" strictly separates athletes
and other Games personnel from the public.
The closed loop encompasses living quarters, competition venues, training venues and other official facilities that are off-limits to the public.
Gold, Silver, Bronze, Latex Supply
One might wonder how the condom galore makes any sense amid tough coronavirus restrictions set in place, and whether the organizers expect the scintillating atmosphere of the games to unleash particularly unbridled cravings among those converging to tussle for sports trophies.
The explanation is simple – tradition. Or rather, a newly-minted custom dating to the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics. At the time the giveaway was touted as a way to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS. From then on, distribution of condoms continued, varyoing in quantities.
At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece, Athens 130,000 condoms were on offer, donated by manufacturer Durex, coupled with 30,000 sachets of lubricant … "to smooth the performance of the world’s elite sports people in the arena and under the covers."The condoms will come in an individual pack, with an instruction leaflet in various languages,” said a spokeswoman for Durex Greece.
"The condoms will come in an individual pack, with an instruction leaflet in various languages,” said a spokeswoman for Durex Greece.
The 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing witnessed 100,000 latex items brought in with the motto ‘faster, higher, stronger,’ as cited by Huffington Post.
The Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 saw a record number of condoms handed out to athletes - 450,000. This quantity was explained by the fact that 100,000 female condoms were available for the first time, along with 350,000 condoms for men.
Netizens weighed on how athletes were expected to “socially distance” while”engaging in sexual activity”. Some erupted in memes, letting their fantasies loose.