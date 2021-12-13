Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211213/olympics-playbook-advises-athletes-leave-china-shortly-after-competition-1091487721.html
Olympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
Olympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Athletes participating in Beijing Winter Olympics are advised to leave China within two days after their last competition, according to... 13.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-13T13:39+0000
2021-12-13T13:39+0000
olympic
2022 winter olympics
sport
china
olympic winter games 2022
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082557857_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c94c4b61021f230474500eba3bd92edd.jpg
The playbook was published less than two months before the 2022 Olympics begin in February. It provides guidance on how to hold the Games safely during the pandemic.All participants will be required to take two COVID-19 tests before entering China and quarantine for 21 days if they are not fully vaccinated.A special "closed-loop" system will be in place during athletes’ entire stay to reduce unnecessary interactions and avoid their mixing with the general public.All Beijing workforce entering the closed-loop will be given a booster shot at least 14 days before starting their Games role if they are eligible according to Chinese immunisation guidelines.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082557857_241:0:2972:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f45bb783306374be878876ec51a93769.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
olympic, 2022 winter olympics, sport, china, olympic winter games 2022

Olympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition

13:39 GMT 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANGA Chinese national flag flutters next to an Olympic flag at the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Beijing, China March 30, 2021
A Chinese national flag flutters next to an Olympic flag at the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Beijing, China March 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANG
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Athletes participating in Beijing Winter Olympics are advised to leave China within two days after their last competition, according to guidelines published Monday by the International Olympic Committee.

"It is recommended that you leave China within 48 hours of your last competition unless you choose to participate in the Closing Ceremony," the rules read.

The playbook was published less than two months before the 2022 Olympics begin in February. It provides guidance on how to hold the Games safely during the pandemic.
All participants will be required to take two COVID-19 tests before entering China and quarantine for 21 days if they are not fully vaccinated.
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETERThe Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021.
The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2021
The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021.
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
A special "closed-loop" system will be in place during athletes’ entire stay to reduce unnecessary interactions and avoid their mixing with the general public.
All Beijing workforce entering the closed-loop will be given a booster shot at least 14 days before starting their Games role if they are eligible according to Chinese immunisation guidelines.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:01 GMTUS, China and Koreas Agree 'in Principle' to Put Formal End to Korean War Decades After Conflict
14:01 GMTBerlin Supports Holding Russia-NATO Council to Discuss Ensuring European Security
13:39 GMTOlympics Playbook Advises Athletes Leave China Shortly After Competition
13:32 GMTMainland China Confirms First Case of Omicron Coronavirus Variant, Reports Say
13:18 GMTKentucky Candle Factory Owner Praises FEMA for Carrying Out Rescue Mission to Save Trapped Workers
13:02 GMTUEFA to Hold Champions League Draw Again After Mistake
12:54 GMTIndian Opposition Accuses BJP Gov't of 'Misogynistic Portrayal of Women' in School Exam Question
12:43 GMTTime Magazine Picks Elon Musk as Person of the Year
12:43 GMTSweden Reviews 'Criminal Suspicion' of 'Maritime Intoxication' in Baltic Sea Ship Collision Case
12:42 GMTAustralia Announces $788 Mln Defence Contracts With South Korea Amid Regional Tensions
12:41 GMTTehran Reportedly Getting Ready for Space Satellite Launch Amid Vienna Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal
12:28 GMTUS Withdrawal From ABM Treaty Continues to Adversely Affect Global Security 20 Years After
12:19 GMTIndia Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes Killed in Parliament Attack 20 Years Ago
12:11 GMT#MeToo: 'James Bond' Actress Naomie Harris Reveals 'Huge Star' Groped Her During an Audition
11:46 GMTRussia Can Help Central African Republic Boost Its Military Power, Parliament Speaker Says
11:46 GMTKapow! Seven Charged Over Shocking London Supermarket Brawl Involving Batman and Spiderman
11:39 GMTBoris Johnson: At Least One COVID Omicron Death Confirmed in UK
11:38 GMTUS Forces Kidnapped Several Civilians in Syria's Deir ez-Zor, Local Media Says
11:36 GMTSeeking 'Good Relations' With All Countries, Taliban Appears Ready to Sink Feud With US
10:39 GMTDamaged USS Connecticut Seen for the First Time Since October Collision - Photo