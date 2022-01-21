https://sputniknews.com/20220121/spectators-barred-from-beijing-torch-relay-due-to-complicated-severe-covid-outbreak-before-games-1092436370.html

Spectators Barred From Beijing Torch Relay Due to ‘Complicated, Severe’ Covid Outbreak Before Games

With the 2022 Winter Olympic Games just two weeks away, China is rushing to keep a lid on its small COVID-19 outbreak. Not only are thousands of athletes... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International

As planned, the typically globe-spanning torch relay will be extremely limited for this year’s Olympic games, kept to just three days and the city of Beijing and the surrounding Hebei Province. However, officials from the games’ organizing committee said on Friday that even those relays would be closed to spectators."We have formulated strict remote monitoring, health monitoring, vaccine injection, nucleic acid testing and other detailed and specific regulations, which will be implemented in accordance with our pandemic prevention regulations 14 days before the torch relay starts,” he added.Yang Harbin, deputy director of Beijing’s Municipal Bureau of Sports, said their goal was to “prioritize safety.”Beijing’s games are the second to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, following Tokyo’s Summer Games that were originally scheduled for 2020, but were postponed until July 2021. The torch had only begun its journey from Olympia, Greece, in March 2020 when the virus rapidly spread around the globe, resulting in its being kept on display in Tokyo for several months and resuming its original schedule around Japan’s provinces 364 days later than planned.The Olympic organizing committee also announced earlier this week that tickets would not be sold to any of the games in order to limit Covid spread, but some spectators would still be present, having received their tickets via a private distribution process.Zero Covid Versus Spring FestivalChina has struggled since the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Hubei in December 2019 to contain the virus’ spread, successfully limiting its total cases over the past two years to just 122,500 and deaths to just 4,636, according to a count by the New York Times. However, the Delta and Omicron variants have created new stresses in the socialist country’s “Zero Covid” policy, with cities of tens of millions having to be tested and locked down, sometimes for weeks, like Shaanxi’s capital of Xi’an.Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, explained Friday that the city was battling “clusters from two different sources. The first one was infected by international mail. There are five local cases of Omicron and they are all in Haidian district.”Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, begins on February 1, just three days before the Beijing Games are set to begin. However, the travel season began earlier this week, with about 1.18 billion passenger trips expected over the next 40 days to ring in the Year of the Tiger.In recent weeks, Chinese health authorities have limited transit into and out of cities under lockdown, but some of those rules will be relaxed for the next few weeks. In response, extensive testing facilities have been set up at the country’s many high-speed rail stations, including free and mandatory nucleic acid testing services for passengers from medium- and high-risk areas, according to Xinhua News Agency.Other measures include new self-service ticket verification machines and cleaning robots to disinfect public areas.

