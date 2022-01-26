https://sputniknews.com/20220126/so-stupid--so-dumb-alex-jones-met-with-january-6-panel--pleaded-the-fifth-almost-100-times-1092518616.html

'So Stupid & So Dumb': Alex Jones Met With January 6 Panel & Pleaded the Fifth 'Almost 100 Times'

'So Stupid & So Dumb': Alex Jones Met With January 6 Panel & Pleaded the Fifth 'Almost 100 Times'

A House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol issued subpoenas for former President Donald Trump's advisers and Alex Jones, the... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T03:58+0000

2022-01-26T03:58+0000

2022-01-26T03:57+0000

democrats

alex jones

us

house

panel

conservatives

us capitol

riot

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/02/1078910253_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5a2d7bf88b2a75594b72de9bb73995b9.jpg

Alex Jones, a right-wing radio show host, held a virtual meeting with the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on Monday, it has been revealed.Jones reportedly said that he had pleaded the Fifth Amendment "almost 100 times," citing his lawyer, who is said to have counted the usage, and that he had been ordered to do so "on advice of counsel." Jones claimed he wanted to answer the questions but was reluctant to do so because he feels the committee, particularly Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, would twist his comments, and he was concerned about not answering all of them accurately and thus perjuring himself.Jones claimed he was shown "a bunch of emails" he had never seen before. He also believes the committee has accessed his phone since he was shown text conversations from it, including messages with rally organizers Cindy Chafian and Caroline Wren, who have also been subpoenaed by the committee. He also admitted that seeing the huge crowd that had gathered at Trump's ellipse speech made him reconsider spearheading a march to the Capitol. He thought to himself, "You know, maybe we just won't do this," per Politico's report. When Secret Service agents arrived and opened the gate, he said he continued. Jones was seen on some of the footage repeatedly attempting to guide the mob away from police lines after arriving at the Capitol and witnessing some of the ongoing mayhem.According to the right-wing activist, the committee inquired about his interactions with the right-wing organizations Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. He reportedly claimed on his show that following a pro-Trump rally in Atlanta prior to the events at the Capitol, he ate at a Hooters with some members of the Proud Boys. He said he did not utilize Proud Boys or Oath Keepers as security and did not consider them a serious paramilitary danger. According to CNN, Jones said the committee had asked him if he had heard of any plans for violence on January 6. Jones stated that the only mention of possible violence he had heard was through news reports, and that he had no insider information. "You always hear about politics in America," he said, describing it as "background noise."He vehemently refuted any idea that he was involved in the planning of violence at the Capitol.Moreover, Jones reportedly said on his broadcast that he tried to keep people out of the Capitol, but that managing the crowd was "mission impossible." He went on by saying that those near the building found out "there were a bunch of people inside the Capitol."According to earlier reports, in December, Jones filed a lawsuit in federal court in the District of Columbia that the court's subpoena of AT&T phone records violates his First Amendment rights as a journalist, and that the committee is illegally organized according to House rules.The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol has faced significant opposition in obtaining materials since its formation in the summer of last year, with Trump filing multiple lawsuits aimed at preventing the release of his documents by the National Archives under the guise of executive privilege.Several subpoenas have been issued, however, while several figures have chosen to ignore them.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

democrats, alex jones, us, house, panel, conservatives, us capitol, riot