Biden Administration Aims to Pass China Competition Bill as Soon as Possible, White House Says

Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives leadership unveiled new legislation aimed at increasing competitiveness with China in the economic and national security realms. The legislation, named The America COMPETES Act of 2022, seeks to ease supply chain bottlenecks on items like semiconductors and bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.Apart from that, the Biden administration is considering proposing new rules on warships entering and navigating in the Black Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed administration official.The newspaper asserts that the Black Sea has been dominated by the Russian navy since Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014.Earlier on Wednesday, the US delivered its written response to Russia’s proposals on security in Europe. Washington said it hopes Moscow will not make it public. Diplomacy has "the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden wants to pass the China competition bill as soon as possible, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives leadership unveiled new legislation aimed at increasing competitiveness with China in the economic and national security realms. The legislation, named The America COMPETES Act of 2022, seeks to ease supply chain bottlenecks on items like semiconductors and bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.
"Our objective remains ensuring that this passes as soon as possible, no deadline or timeline," she told a briefing when asked about the bill.
Apart from that, the Biden administration is considering proposing new rules on warships entering and navigating in the Black Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed administration official.
The newspaper asserts that the Black Sea has been dominated by the Russian navy since Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US delivered its written response to Russia’s proposals on security in Europe. Washington said it hopes Moscow will not make it public. Diplomacy has "the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained.