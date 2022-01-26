Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220126/biden-administration-aims-to-pass-china-competition-bill-as-soon-as-possible-white-house-says-1092539250.html
Biden Administration Aims to Pass China Competition Bill as Soon as Possible, White House Says
Biden Administration Aims to Pass China Competition Bill as Soon as Possible, White House Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden wants to pass the China competition bill as soon as possible, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-26T20:50+0000
2022-01-26T20:55+0000
black sea
military & intelligence
us
russia
china
security
us-china relations
russian military
us-china trade war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092539100_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03e9b3d87bf6e6631f801f46646d5a87.jpg
Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives leadership unveiled new legislation aimed at increasing competitiveness with China in the economic and national security realms. The legislation, named The America COMPETES Act of 2022, seeks to ease supply chain bottlenecks on items like semiconductors and bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.Apart from that, the Biden administration is considering proposing new rules on warships entering and navigating in the Black Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed administration official.The newspaper asserts that the Black Sea has been dominated by the Russian navy since Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014.Earlier on Wednesday, the US delivered its written response to Russia’s proposals on security in Europe. Washington said it hopes Moscow will not make it public. Diplomacy has "the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained.
black sea
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092539100_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfd06fc41b628824aabc1bed90d02f36.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
black sea, military & intelligence, us, russia, china, security, us-china relations, russian military, us-china trade war

Biden Administration Aims to Pass China Competition Bill as Soon as Possible, White House Says

20:50 GMT 26.01.2022 (Updated: 20:55 GMT 26.01.2022)
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.01.2022
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden wants to pass the China competition bill as soon as possible, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives leadership unveiled new legislation aimed at increasing competitiveness with China in the economic and national security realms. The legislation, named The America COMPETES Act of 2022, seeks to ease supply chain bottlenecks on items like semiconductors and bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.
"Our objective remains ensuring that this passes as soon as possible, no deadline or timeline," she told a briefing when asked about the bill.
Apart from that, the Biden administration is considering proposing new rules on warships entering and navigating in the Black Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed administration official.
The newspaper asserts that the Black Sea has been dominated by the Russian navy since Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US delivered its written response to Russia’s proposals on security in Europe. Washington said it hopes Moscow will not make it public. Diplomacy has "the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese