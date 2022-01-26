https://sputniknews.com/20220126/biden-administration-aims-to-pass-china-competition-bill-as-soon-as-possible-white-house-says-1092539250.html

Biden Administration Aims to Pass China Competition Bill as Soon as Possible, White House Says

Biden Administration Aims to Pass China Competition Bill as Soon as Possible, White House Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden wants to pass the China competition bill as soon as possible, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on... 26.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-26T20:50+0000

2022-01-26T20:50+0000

2022-01-26T20:55+0000

black sea

military & intelligence

us

russia

china

security

us-china relations

russian military

us-china trade war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1a/1092539100_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_03e9b3d87bf6e6631f801f46646d5a87.jpg

Earlier on Wednesday, the US House of Representatives leadership unveiled new legislation aimed at increasing competitiveness with China in the economic and national security realms. The legislation, named The America COMPETES Act of 2022, seeks to ease supply chain bottlenecks on items like semiconductors and bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States.Apart from that, the Biden administration is considering proposing new rules on warships entering and navigating in the Black Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed administration official.The newspaper asserts that the Black Sea has been dominated by the Russian navy since Crimea reunited with Russia in 2014.Earlier on Wednesday, the US delivered its written response to Russia’s proposals on security in Europe. Washington said it hopes Moscow will not make it public. Diplomacy has "the best chance to succeed if we provide space for confidential talks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained.

black sea

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

black sea, military & intelligence, us, russia, china, security, us-china relations, russian military, us-china trade war