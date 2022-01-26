https://sputniknews.com/20220126/a-right-wing-scotus-wastes-no-time-implementing-a-conservative-agenda-1092511956.html

A Right-Wing SCOTUS Wastes No Time Implementing a Conservative Agenda

A Right Wing SCOTUS Wastes No Time Implementing a Conservative Agenda On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Biden posturing as a force to be reckoned with in Europe and if that’s actually true, NYC Mayor Eric Adams rolling out a new plan to combat crime, and Biden’s failure to fight for the middle class as inflation skyrockets.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Former U.N. Weapons Inspector | Biden Postures As Force To Be Reckoned With, Is It True?Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | NYC Mayor Rolls Out Much Needed Crime PlanMark Frost - Economist | Biden’s Handling of Inflation ‘Gross Incompetence’In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about how big of a difference 50,000 troops would make in a conflict with Russia, and if the U.S. even has the resources to deploy them. We also talked about how Biden is manufacturing a false perception of strength that will likely end in the same embarrassment he suffered from the Afghanistan withdrawal.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on NYC’s increasing crime problem that Ted says began with COVID-19 lockdowns, and looked at what Mayor Adams’ options are for easing the spike. We also talked about Democrats suffering a double-digit drop in approval ratings as a symptom of poor handling of COVID, inflation, and crime.In the third hour, Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about the true nature of inflation’s grip on the economy when it comes to the stock market and interest rates. We also talked about the gross incompetence from Biden’s administration as they allow economic issues to fester and drive further crime.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

