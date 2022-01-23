Report: UK Claims Moscow 'Plans to Install Pro-Russian Gov't in Ukraine' Are Based On US Intel

https://sputniknews.com/20220123/report-uk-claims-moscow-plans-to-install-pro-russian-govt-in-ukraine-are-based-on-us-intel-1092466456.html

The statement of the UK Foreign Office came just a few hours after the Russian Foreign Ministry warned about the impending information and military provocations from the West, in particular the United States, with the aim to escalate the situation around Ukraine.Earlier in the day, London has accused Russia of allegedly trying to install a "pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine, naming former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev as a potential candidate. The UK did not provide any evidence to support its claims. Moscow has denied allegations and urged London to stop provocations.Murayev, who has been under the Russian sanctions since 2018, responded by saying that his family has assets arrested in Russia and suggested asking "Mr. Bean" for clarifications on the UK's claims.London's allegation about Murayev is the second questionable statement on Ukraine coming from the British diplomacy under the leadership of Liz Truss in the last two days. On Friday, speaking at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney, Truss said that Ukraine had survived many invasions, "from the Mongols to the Tatars", prompting Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to question the quality of education the UK top diplomat received.

