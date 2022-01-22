https://sputniknews.com/20220122/the-ongoing-beef-between-elizabeth-warren--elon-musk-1092438020.html

The Ongoing Beef Between Elizabeth Warren & Elon Musk

Elizabeth Warren has never been shy about taking on the wealthiest Americans. Whether it's pushing a progressive tax code or trying to break up massive corporations, Warren has been one of the loudest political voices pushing the Democrats' progressive economic agenda. Which makes it unsurprising that Warren and Elon Musk, Forbes wealthiest human and CEO of Tesla and Space-X, are engaged in a months-long back-and-forth. On Thursday, Warren reignited the pair's beef when she responded to disparaging comments Musk made about her. Warren wasn't satisfied with setting the record straight and threw some barbs back Musks way, calling him, "thin-skinned," and mocking his record tax bill. How the Elon Musk Elizabeth Warren Spat StartedIn December 2021, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and currently the world’s richest man, was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.On December 13, 2021, Elizabeth Warren poured cold water on Musk’s parade. Through Twitter, she called out Musk for dodging federal income taxes.Elon Musk responded with a tweet the next day with a personal attack against Warren.The spat didn’t end there. On December 21, Musk, in an interview with the Babylon Bee, claimed that Warren, “doesn’t pay taxes,” and joked, “if you could by irony, [Elizabeth Warren] would be dead.”Warren, in her interview with Sway, responded to both of Musk’s attacks.The host of Sway, Kara Swisher, brought up Elon Musk’s reported 2021 $11 billion tax bill.When Warren was asked about Musk referring to her as ‘Senator Karen’, with the name ‘Karen’ a popular slang term to denote a white woman who is demanding and entitled, she dove into her perception of Musk’s strategy.Later in the interview, Warren talked about her consistent portrayal in the press as a ‘schoolmarm’ or a ‘Karen.’

