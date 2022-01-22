https://sputniknews.com/20220122/elon-musk-compares-his-son-to-baby-ape-in-twitter-video-starts-a-meme-fest-online-1092442140.html

Elon Musk Compares His Son to Baby Ape in Twitter Video, Starts a Meme-Fest Online

Elon Musk Compares His Son to Baby Ape in Twitter Video, Starts a Meme-Fest Online

The world's richest man and Tesla chief Elon Musk and singer Claire Grimes welcomed their son X Æ A-12 Musk in May 2020. However, in September 2021 the couple... 22.01.2022, Sputnik International

A Twitter video of a baby ape playing in a bed of straw caught the eye of the SpaceX boss on Friday.Commenting on the video reshared by a Twitter user with the online version of a book titled "The Nature of Play: Great Apes and Humans", Elon Musk said it reminds him of his son X Æ A-12.The Italy-based user said that the video is a brilliant example of how great apes and humans share play.Soon, netizens bombarded the post with memes and their opinions.Some Indians, waiting for Musk to roll out Tesla cars in the country, asked if baby X is driving the Tesla model.Elon Musk and his partner, Canadian singer Grimes, dominated the headlines naming their son X AE A-12 in May 2020. Musk had said that Grimes came up with this name which means: "X, the letter X, and the 'Æ' is pronounced, 'Ash', and, A-12 stood for "aircraft Archangel 12".However, they had to change the name to X AE A-XII Musk as per California law, which mandates any name can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language.Last September, the SpaceX founder confirmed his semi-separation from Grimes after three years of dating. Clarifying as to what what "semi-separated" means, Musk said that she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their son together.

