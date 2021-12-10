Registration was successful!
BREAKING: UK High Court Rules Assange Can Be Extradited to US
Elon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer
Elon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer
Elon Musk said on Twitter that he is considering the possibility of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer
2021-12-10T10:05+0000
2021-12-10T10:19+0000
elon musk
world
Recently, Elon Musk said on Twitter that he is considering the possibility of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer.At the same time, Musk asked netizens what they thought about his idea.Under the original post, several bloggers with millions of followers have already offered Musk the opportunity to help promote his channel.Some subscribers appreciated the billionaire's idea and said they would like to watch Musk's blog.Some, however, criticised the move and wrote sarcastically that now the head of Space X and Tesla is "in the right place".It is not the first time that Elon Musk has used the help of subscribers in solving pressing issues. For example, earlier, the billionaire asked whether his Tesla shares should be sold. When most people said yes, the head of the car company started to sell off his stake.Musk heads the American companies Tesla and SpaceX. He founded Tesla in 2003. At first, the company specialised exclusively in the production of electric vehicles, but later it also became involved in the creation of solar panels and other energy storage systems. In addition, Musk founded SpaceX, which manufactures space-related equipment and carries out orbital launches.According to the Forbes Billionaire Rankings, which are conducted in real time, on 1 November, Musk became the first person in history to be worth more than $300 billion.
How about musk becoming gone, disappeared, along with these neocon adverts for the parasite at sputnik.
elon musk, world

Elon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer

10:05 GMT 10.12.2021 (Updated: 10:19 GMT 10.12.2021)
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised.
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company's 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he's to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
© AP Photo / Matt Rourke
The founder of the Tesla and SpaceX is used to being in the spotlight; not just for being a CEO, but also due to his zany Twitter posts, which often leave markets and netizens alike reeling.
Recently, Elon Musk said on Twitter that he is considering the possibility of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer.
At the same time, Musk asked netizens what they thought about his idea.
Under the original post, several bloggers with millions of followers have already offered Musk the opportunity to help promote his channel.
Some subscribers appreciated the billionaire's idea and said they would like to watch Musk's blog.
Some, however, criticised the move and wrote sarcastically that now the head of Space X and Tesla is "in the right place".
It is not the first time that Elon Musk has used the help of subscribers in solving pressing issues. For example, earlier, the billionaire asked whether his Tesla shares should be sold. When most people said yes, the head of the car company started to sell off his stake.
Musk heads the American companies Tesla and SpaceX. He founded Tesla in 2003. At first, the company specialised exclusively in the production of electric vehicles, but later it also became involved in the creation of solar panels and other energy storage systems. In addition, Musk founded SpaceX, which manufactures space-related equipment and carries out orbital launches.
According to the Forbes Billionaire Rankings, which are conducted in real time, on 1 November, Musk became the first person in history to be worth more than $300 billion.
vtvot tak
10 December, 13:18 GMT
