Elon Musk Mulling Quitting His Jobs to Become Influencer
2021-12-10

Elon Musk said on Twitter that he is considering the possibility of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer

2021-12-10T10:05+0000

Recently, Elon Musk said on Twitter that he is considering the possibility of quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer.At the same time, Musk asked netizens what they thought about his idea.Under the original post, several bloggers with millions of followers have already offered Musk the opportunity to help promote his channel.Some subscribers appreciated the billionaire's idea and said they would like to watch Musk's blog.Some, however, criticised the move and wrote sarcastically that now the head of Space X and Tesla is "in the right place".It is not the first time that Elon Musk has used the help of subscribers in solving pressing issues. For example, earlier, the billionaire asked whether his Tesla shares should be sold. When most people said yes, the head of the car company started to sell off his stake.Musk heads the American companies Tesla and SpaceX. He founded Tesla in 2003. At first, the company specialised exclusively in the production of electric vehicles, but later it also became involved in the creation of solar panels and other energy storage systems. In addition, Musk founded SpaceX, which manufactures space-related equipment and carries out orbital launches.According to the Forbes Billionaire Rankings, which are conducted in real time, on 1 November, Musk became the first person in history to be worth more than $300 billion.

