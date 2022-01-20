UK's Johnson Unlikely to 'Survive' Tory Probe Into Downing Street Parties, Expert Says

https://sputniknews.com/20220120/uks-johnson-unlikely-to-survive-tory-probe-into-downing-street-parties-expert-says-1092387034.html

Last week, Johnson faced renewed calls to resign following fresh reports that his staff had thrown parties on 16 April 2021, the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, when the United Kingdom was still under strict COVID-19 restrictions.The expert notes that calls for Johnson's resignation are being heard from both sides of the political aisle, including among Conservative lawmakers from Northern England.The former EU official points out that if push comes to shove, Johnson is likely to be succeeded by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, although other candidates are plausible, such as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Home Secretary Priti Patel, Minister for Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly, Minister for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt and several others.Johnson and his wife reportedly attended one of the parties, which would have been held at a time when outdoor group gatherings were banned in the United Kingdom.The prime minister repeatedly denied in the past that any COVID-19 rules had been broken on Downing Street, following reports of other parties held by his staff when indoor mixing was banned.Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings has accused him of lying to parliament, Johnson having said that he thought the party held in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown was work-related.

