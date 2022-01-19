Registration was successful!
At Least 11 Tory MPs Reportedly Submit No Confidence in BoJo Letters to 1922 Committee This Morning
At Least 11 Tory MPs Reportedly Submit No Confidence in BoJo Letters to 1922 Committee This Morning
The British Prime Minister has been facing pressure from lawmakers and the general public about his participation in a party at No. 10 during the first COVID... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
Eleven Conservative MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported.Fifty-four letters from Conservative lawmakers are needed to initiate a no-confidence vote in the prime minister.
uk, boris johnson, confidence vote

At Least 11 Tory MPs Reportedly Submit No Confidence in BoJo Letters to 1922 Committee This Morning

08:51 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 19.01.2022)
The British Prime Minister has been facing pressure from lawmakers and the general public about his participation in a party at No. 10 during the first COVID lockdown, which was in place across the UK in May 2020.
Eleven Conservative MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported.
Fifty-four letters from Conservative lawmakers are needed to initiate a no-confidence vote in the prime minister.
