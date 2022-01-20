'Stop Using Tigers as Props': Furious Netizens Slam Gucci for Featuring Tigers in New Campaign
The #GucciTiger collection to celebrate the Year of the Tiger comes to life in a campaign imagined by Creative Director #AlessandroMichele and shot by photographer and director #AngeloPennetta. Art director: #ChristopherSimmonds. https://t.co/vuqyohgduL pic.twitter.com/vqDw9xz1gG— gucci (@gucci) January 4, 2022
#GucciTiger is not appropriate. They’re wild animals and should be left alone not paraded in photos. Shame on #gucci for this. Would have thought they’d evolved and realized wildlife animals should be left in the wild— one straw at a time (@sarah_rossi1) January 20, 2022
Come on @gucci you are better than this, this is really irresponsible.— @Cali (@Cali_jsy) January 19, 2022
What ‘safe environment’ were they filmed in? Tigers should be in the wild not on any set, saying they weren’t harmed isn’t good enough.
What message does this send? 🤬@AmericanHumane #GucciTiger pic.twitter.com/hLRSqY04K0
Well-known brand @gucci has totally erred with its campaign #GucciTiger, giving the false idea that big cats are pets or luxury items. They are neither. They are endangered, wild animals with complex needs that must live in nature. pic.twitter.com/UpmBDu3ZG1— AAP Animal Advocacy (@AAP_Advocacy) January 13, 2022
Torturing animals for their clothing & accessories, tacky #Gucci thinks its ok to exploit #Tigers in photo shoot #AnimalAbuse #AnimalExploitation #GucciTiger #photography #photographylovers #pics https://t.co/yos3YYkutf— L🌱Ⓥ (@LLJRVegan) January 16, 2022
We are concerned of Gucci's use of captive tigers in #GucciTiger, sending the wrong message that tigers are pets or fashion accessories. In honour of the #YearoftheTiger, we hope @Kering & @Gucci join us to protect this endangered species, and not promote tigers as commodities. https://t.co/lErdViHF21— FOUR PAWS Australia (@fourpawsAU) January 16, 2022
This is no better than performing Circus animals. It is anachronistic. @gucci you have global reach - what on earth are you doing ? No wonder people dismiss wildlife as disposable & a commodity to be used for anything we like. Use you reach to protect wildlife! C’mon!— Christopher Tipping (@tippinggoldy) January 15, 2022
Shame on you @gucci wild animals are not pets or luxury items. They belong in the wild. Omg we are 2022! Please do it right!! No more animals in fashion!!!— Protección Animal EC (@PAEecuador) January 17, 2022
This is not art, nor elegance, nor inspiration...an empty product without soul, without knowledge, without consistency... @gucci , use your power to make the difference in the world...we desperately need to inspire & educate people, we need fate for the future, a better world 🌎 https://t.co/Z2PhMeRdt2— Daniela (@cli_maxi) January 14, 2022
So @gucci how many drugs did you have to give these magnificent creatures , I'm sure they are declawed, likely with their teeth out too. Come on do better , with your finances you could be a leader in helping to save them, versus exploiting them. 😡 https://t.co/mUGujVBWG9— Christine J. , MSW (@cvjonardi) January 14, 2022