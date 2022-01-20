https://sputniknews.com/20220120/stop-using-tigers-as-props-furious-netizens-slam-gucci-for-featuring-tigers-in-new-campaign-1092385248.html

'Stop Using Tigers as Props': Furious Netizens Slam Gucci for Featuring Tigers in New Campaign

To celebrate the Chinese Year of the Tiger, Gucci, the Italian haute couture brand, has launched a range of collections and shared a new campaign showcasing... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International

Popular fashion brand Gucci has been getting brutally trolled on social media for featuring tigers in its new #GucciTiger campaign.The campaign videos and photos have taken the internet by storm, featuring models striking a pose with tigers during high tea in a retro-style hotel. Although the shoot was moderated by a third-party animal welfare organisation, American Humane, which asserts that no animal was hurt during filming amid all safety protocols, the use of real tigers in the commercial didn't go down well with a number of concerned 'cat ladies' and gentlemen on Twitter.Denouncing the new campaign as "insensitive" and the "exploitation of animals", several users took to social media to express their anger, saying "Tiger should be in wild" and "Stop using animals for your advertising!"Some social media users are also criticising the brands for projecting tigers as pets and a prop to sell their products and also projecting them as a symbol of luxury.

