https://sputniknews.com/20211218/reptiles-used-by-gucci-louis-vuitton-luxury-brands-brutally-beheaded-alive-reveals-peta-1091623754.html

Reptiles Used By Gucci, Louis Vuitton Luxury Brands Brutally Beheaded Alive, Reveals PETA

Reptiles Used By Gucci, Louis Vuitton Luxury Brands Brutally Beheaded Alive, Reveals PETA

Snakes and lizards are being brutally killed to provide the exotic skins that are used to make bags, belts and wallets for luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Gucci, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

2021-12-18T10:24+0000

2021-12-18T10:24+0000

2021-12-18T10:24+0000

indonesia

peta (people for the ethical treatment of animals organization)

louis vuitton

gucci

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103836/08/1038360899_0:5:2164:1222_1920x0_80_0_0_4acc78c44f1da0f084a48fb5053d36c3.jpg

Snakes and lizards are being brutally killed to provide the exotic skins that are used to make bags, belts and wallets for luxury brands Louis Vuitton and Gucci, according to an investigation by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).The American animal-rights group has shared grisly hidden-camera footage from an Indonesian slaughterhouse supplying the skins, showing helpless lizards having their legs and heads violently hacked off without being stunned first. The replies, accordingly, suffer a prolonged, agonizing death. Workers then inflated the lizards’ decapitated bodies with an air compressor to make their skin easier to remove.Workers were also shown tossing the lizards around and submerging them in tubs of water.According to reptile expert Dr. Clifford Warwick, who reviewed PETA Asia’s footage, decapitating live, conscious reptiles has been recognized as extremely inhumane by major scientific bodies for decades. It is also illegal in some parts of the world.Other videos revealed a practice when suspended snakes were partially slit open and filled with water via hoses to inflate them, apparently for the purpose of making it easier to skin them alive.According to Byrne, Louis Vuitton and Gucci both work with International Leather Works, the Indonesia-based company procuring exotic skins from farms featured in the PETA investigation.The animal rights organisation sent letters to the heads of Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, commonly known as LVMH, the French holding multinational corporation specialising in luxury goods, and Kering, the French-based multinational corporation that owns Gucci.PETA, which has urged fashion houses to shift to using vegan leather, also revealed it was planning protests at Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores in Las Vegas next week, and later in New York City.In response to the report, LVMH was cited as saying in a statement:Kering responded by stating that it took the allegations “very seriously”. It added that “there is no evidence that Kering brands are directly or indirectly connected with this facility or those practices. Such practices are strictly forbidden by Kering’s animal welfare standards.”Nevertheless, according to a Kering spokeswoman cited by The Post, the company has launched an internal investigation.In a previous standoff with the luxury goods companies, PETA revealed in 2016 that crocodiles in Vietnam that were allegedly part of LVMH’s supply chain were kept in “small, filthy concrete enclosures, some narrower than the length of their bodies.”Kering, previously slammed for its use of fur, had announced in 2017 that starting with their spring/summer 2018 collection, Gucci would join the Fur-Free Alliance.

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

indonesia, peta (people for the ethical treatment of animals organization), louis vuitton, gucci