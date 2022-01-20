Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Iranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
https://sputniknews.com/20220120/president-biden-speaks-in-his-first-2022-press-conference-1092380504.html
President Biden Speaks in His First 2022 Press Conference
President Biden Speaks in His First 2022 Press Conference
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mark Brzezinski becoming US ambassador to Poland, and Starbucks... 20.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-20T08:42+0000
2022-01-20T08:42+0000
ukraine
us
sanctions
economy
democrats
polls
nato
voting rights
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092380473_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_24a2c68e3d8ac03d5e09deaefb1d3c36.jpg
President Biden Speaks in His First 2022 Press Conference
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mark Brzezinski becoming US ambassador to Poland, and Starbucks suspending vaccine requirements.
GUESTCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | President Biden's Press Conference, Awful Polls for Biden, and Biden Blaming COVID-19 for EverythingIn the first hour, The Backstory played President Biden's first 2022 press conference. President Biden discussed the two years of COVID-19 hardships and his goal to vaccinate the world. President Biden blamed inflation on COVID-19 and promised to stabilize the economy.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia continued to listen to President Biden's first 2022 press conference. President Biden talked about his 'Build Back Better' plan and how Biden will handle the stalling of his legislature. President Biden spoke about his plan to "defend" Ukraine and his harsh sanctions for Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092380473_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3c010a36c2a7cdebab384de09e29d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, us, sanctions, economy, democrats, polls, nato, voting rights, the backstory, аудио, radio

President Biden Speaks in His First 2022 Press Conference

08:42 GMT 20.01.2022
President Biden Speaks in His First 2022 Press Conference
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Mark Brzezinski becoming US ambassador to Poland, and Starbucks suspending vaccine requirements.
GUEST
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | President Biden's Press Conference, Awful Polls for Biden, and Biden Blaming COVID-19 for Everything
In the first hour, The Backstory played President Biden's first 2022 press conference. President Biden discussed the two years of COVID-19 hardships and his goal to vaccinate the world. President Biden blamed inflation on COVID-19 and promised to stabilize the economy.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia continued to listen to President Biden's first 2022 press conference. President Biden talked about his 'Build Back Better' plan and how Biden will handle the stalling of his legislature. President Biden spoke about his plan to "defend" Ukraine and his harsh sanctions for Russia.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:12 GMTIranian President Raisi Addresses Russian State Duma Plenary Session
09:06 GMT‘Love Birds’: Netizens Swoon Over Candid Shot of Owlets Posing for ‘Pre-Wedding Shoot’
08:52 GMTGhislaine Maxwell's Lawyers File for Retrial Over Juror’s Disclosure He Was Victim of Sexual Abuse
08:35 GMTUS Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations, Moscow Says
08:04 GMTUS Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Keep Records From January 6 Congressional Panel
07:47 GMTRoadkill-Eating, Dung-Smoking Iranian Who Hasn't Bathed in 67 Years Reportedly in 'Good Health'
07:43 GMTCup Of Aromatic Coffee May Help Fight Cancer, Shows Review
07:33 GMTDefiant Biden Touts Progress in Year 1 as Approval Ratings Hit Rock Bottom
07:29 GMTSmuggler Arrested With Seven Endangered Egyptian Vulture Species in India's Madhya Pradesh
07:14 GMTHavana Syndrome Not Result of Deliberate Campaign by Hostile Country, CIA Interim Finding Says
07:13 GMTBrooklyn Woman Yells at Jewish Kids 'Hitler Should Have Killed You All’, Spits on 8-Year Old Boy
06:17 GMTBoJo Granted Reprieve as MPs Plotting to Oust Him ‘Step Back’ Pending ‘Partgate’ Probe
06:17 GMTFinland to Build Its Largest and Most Powerful Icebreaker for Russian Mining Giant
06:10 GMTUK's Johnson Unlikely to 'Survive' Tory Probe Into Downing Street Parties, Expert Says
05:59 GMT'Stop Using Tigers as Props': Furious Netizens Slam Gucci for Featuring Tigers in New Campaign
05:20 GMT'Want My Child Back': Gazan Christian Pleads For Help After 'Brainwashed' Daughter Converts to Islam
05:17 GMTEvery Country in Scandinavia Breaks Daily Infection Records Amid Omicron Surge
04:30 GMTBiden Has 'No Idea' Why Americans Would Question His Mental Fitness, Says He Didn't 'Overpromise'
03:54 GMTOutcry Online After School Employee Seen Taping Mask to Child’s Face
03:14 GMTPrince Andrew's Ex-GF Claims Epstein & Clinton Were 'Like Brothers', 'Loved' Hanging Around With Him