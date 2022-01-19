Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/us-pilot-union-urges-5g-rollout-halt-at-airports-until-permanent-fix-targets-safety-record-risks-1092370106.html
US Pilot Union Urges 5G Rollout Halt at Airports Until Permanent ‘Fix’ Targets Safety Record Risks
US Pilot Union Urges 5G Rollout Halt at Airports Until Permanent ‘Fix’ Targets Safety Record Risks
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has voiced its concerns that the delay in activating 5G towers around airports, agreed between airlines and cellphone provider giants, is not enough to ensure protection of safety records.
2022-01-19T14:41+0000
2022-01-19T14:41+0000
joe biden
at&t
us federal aviation administration
us
5g
air line pilots association
verizon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092222958_0:45:2443:1419_1920x0_80_0_0_43550bcf25f112de78ae9ff89310d91d.jpg
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has voiced concerns that the two-week delay in activating 5G towers around airports, negotiated between airlines and cellphone provider giants, is not enough to ensure safety standards are met.The trade group representing 61,000 pilots at 38 US and Canadian airline companies underscored that the rollout delay acknowledged the seriousness of aviation operational risks. CEOs of major US airlines warned on 17 January of a looming “catastrophic“ aviation crisis linked with 5G deployment, originally slated for Wednesday, due to the interference of sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights. However, the ALPA emphasised that until a permanent “fix” was found, airline passengers and shippers “deserve a commitment from the telecom companies not to launch the new 5G service at any of the airport locations identified by the FAA as being susceptible to 5G interference.” The union took aim at the Federal Communications Commission and telecom companies for being oblivious to “red flags” about 5G for years. The Association touted America’s “safest air transportation system in the world” and praised the commitment of US pilots to “keep it that way.” However, the current approach to the issue was denounced as “no way to protect that safety record and America’s vital aviation industry, which is so critical to our nation’s economy and the global supply chain.” 5G Rollout ‘On Pause’ This comes as a showdown between the nation's major airlines and cellphone providers saw the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and telecom giants AT&amp;T and Verizon agree to pause a portion of their 5G-C rollout.As the US mobile carriers were slated to deploy their new services, top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the US in a letter on Monday called for “immediate intervention” from the White House, FAA, FCC, and DOT “to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies.” The fears have been prompted by the fact that the high-speed 5G internet uses so-called C-band frequencies similar to those used by aircraft to measure their altitude. Earlier, international carriers such as Air India, Emirates, ANA, and Japan Airlines cancelled some flights to the United States over 5G technology concerns. Verizon echoed the stance, saying, "We have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve to navigate 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries." US President Joe Biden applauded the move by the cellphone provider giants as potentially allowing to avoid “devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled."
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/us-carriers-att-verizon-delay-5g-rollout-near-some-airports-over-frustration-with-faa-1092350930.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/us-faa-says-disruptions-to-flights-still-possible-due-to-5g-despite-deal-with-att-verizon-1092099878.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092222958_0:0:2173:1630_1920x0_80_0_0_79f7dc91928a425ec0e7ff28166a9c7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, at&t, us federal aviation administration, us, 5g, air line pilots association, verizon

US Pilot Union Urges 5G Rollout Halt at Airports Until Permanent ‘Fix’ Targets Safety Record Risks

14:41 GMT 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mike BlakeAn American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018
An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / Mike Blake
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, US mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon announced they were delaying the introduction of their 5G network near some airports "at their discretion” in acknowledgement of airlines’ concerns about flight safety and the adoption of new tech.
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) has voiced concerns that the two-week delay in activating 5G towers around airports, negotiated between airlines and cellphone provider giants, is not enough to ensure safety standards are met.
The trade group representing 61,000 pilots at 38 US and Canadian airline companies underscored that the rollout delay acknowledged the seriousness of aviation operational risks.
CEOs of major US airlines warned on 17 January of a looming “catastrophic“ aviation crisis linked with 5G deployment, originally slated for Wednesday, due to the interference of sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights.
A Southwest Airlines flight, equipped with radar altimeters that may conflict with telecom 5G technology, flies 500 feet above the ground while on final approach to land at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, New York, U.S., January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
US Carriers AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout Near Some Airports Over ‘Frustration’ With FAA
Yesterday, 20:27 GMT
However, the ALPA emphasised that until a permanent “fix” was found, airline passengers and shippers “deserve a commitment from the telecom companies not to launch the new 5G service at any of the airport locations identified by the FAA as being susceptible to 5G interference.”
The union took aim at the Federal Communications Commission and telecom companies for being oblivious to “red flags” about 5G for years.
“The aviation community has been raising red flags about 5G interference with aircraft instruments – concerns that have been ignored by the Federal Communications Commission and the telecom companies, creating the mess we’re in today,” it said.
The Association touted America’s “safest air transportation system in the world” and praised the commitment of US pilots to “keep it that way.” However, the current approach to the issue was denounced as “no way to protect that safety record and America’s vital aviation industry, which is so critical to our nation’s economy and the global supply chain.”

5G Rollout ‘On Pause’

This comes as a showdown between the nation's major airlines and cellphone providers saw the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and telecom giants AT&T and Verizon agree to pause a portion of their 5G-C rollout.
As the US mobile carriers were slated to deploy their new services, top executives of major passenger and cargo carriers in the US in a letter on Monday called for “immediate intervention” from the White House, FAA, FCC, and DOT “to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain and delivery of needed medical supplies.”
FILE - In this April 23, 2013 file photo, a United Airlines jet departs in view of the air traffic control tower at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
US FAA Says Disruptions to Flights Still Possible Due to 5G Despite Deal With AT&T, Verizon
7 January, 19:32 GMT
The fears have been prompted by the fact that the high-speed 5G internet uses so-called C-band frequencies similar to those used by aircraft to measure their altitude. Earlier, international carriers such as Air India, Emirates, ANA, and Japan Airlines cancelled some flights to the United States over 5G technology concerns.

"At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment," AT&T said in a statement on Tuesday.

Verizon echoed the stance, saying, "We have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation's airlines have not been able to fully resolve to navigate 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries."
US President Joe Biden applauded the move by the cellphone provider giants as potentially allowing to avoid “devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:58 GMT'Horror Stories': Minsk Rejects US Claims That Russia Could Invade Ukraine From Belarus
15:54 GMTWe Shall Fight Them on the Benches: Johnson Responds on Whether He’ll Resign Over Partygate
15:33 GMTDrunk Priest Slaughters Man Instead of Sheep During Animal Festival in India
15:24 GMTEx-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
15:22 GMTUN Special Adviser on Libya: 'Discourse of War Has Been Replaced by Discourse of Politics'
15:15 GMTCovid Shall Not Pass! Hong Kong Orders Mass Slaughter of Hamsters After 11 Positive Tests
15:13 GMTCleveland Browns' McDowell Arrested for Public Exposure Near School and Attack on Officer – Video
15:10 GMT'Would Be Good if He Finishes His Career at Barca': Dani Alves Wants Lionel Messi Back at Camp Nou
15:00 GMT'Hannibal Rising' Star Gaspard Ulliel Dies at 37 After Ski Resort Accident
14:41 GMTUS Pilot Union Urges 5G Rollout Halt at Airports Until Permanent ‘Fix’ Targets Safety Record Risks
14:25 GMTIran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours
14:06 GMTBiden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in Office, Worse Than Trump's, Poll Shows
13:45 GMTAngela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call
13:43 GMTTonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb
13:39 GMTHi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video
13:28 GMTBye Bye, Mask and Covid Pass: Boris Johnson Announces End of Plan B Restrictions in England
12:55 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'
12:55 GMTCoffee Rallies 'Good Bacteria’ to Boost Digestion, May Fight Liver Diseases, Claims Study
12:48 GMT'Even Xi Hasn't Left China': Pakistan FM Expresses Inability to Help Students Return to China
12:29 GMT'Hard to Digest': Prisoner in India Swallows Mobile to Hide It, Doctors Remove It After Surgery