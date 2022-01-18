https://sputniknews.com/20220118/us-carriers-att-verizon-delay-5g-rollout-near-some-airports-over-frustration-with-faa-1092350930.html

US Carriers AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout Near Some Airports Over ‘Frustration’ With FAA

US Carriers AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout Near Some Airports Over ‘Frustration’ With FAA

AT&T and Verizon said they have delayed introduction of their 5G network near some airports due to airlines’ concerns about flight safety from the deployment of the technology.

US mobile carriers AT&T and Verizon said they have delayed introduction of their 5G network near some airports due to airlines’ concerns about flight safety from the deployment of the technology, and expressed frustration with aviation authorities over the matter.“At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment,“ AT&T said in a statement.AT&T also criticized the FAA’s processes that had contributed to the decision and called for quick remedial action.Verizon issued a similar statement that it had “voluntarily“ limited 5G deployment near airports.“As the nation’s leading wireless provider, we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports,“the carrier said. “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our nation’s airlines have not been able to fully resolve navigating 5G around airports, despite it being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries.“The 5G C-Band service used by US carriers is close to frequencies used by key instruments of modern aircraft and the FAA had expressed concerns that it could interfere with aviation systems such as radio altimeters.Following the decision, President Biden thanked telecom companies for delaying the deployment of 5G technology, adding though that expanding 5G access and promoting competition in internet service are critical administration priorities.The White House will continue to engage with wireless carriers, airlines and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and reach a workable solution to its deployment around airports, Biden also said.

