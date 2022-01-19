https://sputniknews.com/20220119/most-regions-in-us-to-see-covid-19-peaks-in-first-half-of-february-fauci-says-1092379979.html

Most Regions in US to See COVID-19 Peaks in First Half of February, Fauci Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Some US states are already seeing a decline in the number of coronavirus infections, while most of the regions in the United States will... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

“I would imagine, as we get into the first few weeks of February, it is very likely that most of the states in the country will left turn around with their peak and starting to come down with regard to cases and then obviously hospitalizations,” Fauci said during a conversation with Blue Star Families.New York City and parts of the states neighboring New York State and New Jersey have already reached their peaks, Fauci also said.However, many big cities, including Chicago, New Orleans and some other metropolitan areas in the South, have not yet peaked and likely will have more slower incline and decline of cases in the foreseeable future, Fauci added.

