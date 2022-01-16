Registration was successful!
US Surgeon General Predicts 'Tough Next Few Weeks' Due to Omicron Variant
US Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant
US Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant
2022-01-16T21:04+0000
2022-01-16T21:04+0000
us
vaccinations
surgeon
coronavirus
omicron strain
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1c/1091859715_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31aacae2b3b493b0628555a7c36d5ad1.jpg
US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned Sunday that the next several weeks “will be tough” as the number of positively tested with COVID-19 would continue to grow due to the spread of the new Omicron variant.According to Murthy, the US is currently seeing 800,000 new cases daily. However, the situation has stabilized in some states, including New York.The doctor stressed that it is important to “surge resources to hospitals that are struggling,” and “double down on precautions,” including vaccinations. Murthy noted that he is disappointed with the US Supreme Court ruling that banned president Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for large private businesses.Murthy added that the administration nevertheless welcomes the voluntary implementation of vaccine-or-test requirements and “a third of the Fortune 100 companies have put these in place, and many more outside have.”While the surgeon general did not give a prediction as to the number of infected people that the US could expect in the near term, he underscored that the “most important job of vaccines is to save your life and keep you out of the hospital.”“And by that measure, these vaccines and boosters are working and working well,” he said. “Now, you will hear, as many people have already heard, about people who have cases that are mild or asymptomatic, people who test positive despite being vaccinated or boosted. But keep in mind, what is often being prevented there is a more severe infection.”On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 vaccine mandate that required workers of businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or tested every week.
us, vaccinations, surgeon, coronavirus, omicron strain

US Surgeon General Predicts ‘Tough Next Few Weeks’ Due to Omicron Variant

21:04 GMT 16.01.2022
Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in New York City
Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in New York City - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
