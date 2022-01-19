https://sputniknews.com/20220119/meet-gucci-the-parrot-who-imitates-iphone-ringtone-like-a-pro---video-1092359682.html

Meet Gucci the Parrot, Who Imitates iPhone Ringtone Like a Pro - Video

Imagine hearing the ringtone of an iPhone but it's not your smartphone that's ringing. It's an adorable yet mischievous parrot playing a trick on you by... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

A parrot named Gucci from Bengaluru, the capital city of the Indian state of Karnataka, has become an online sensation as he is leaving netizens impressed and thrilled with his imitating prowess.In a recent viral video posted on the Instagram account of Gucci Gowda, run by pet parents Pooja Devaraj and Harshith, the parrot can be seen imitating the popular iPhone ringtone like a pro.Netizens are in love with the gorgeous red-feathered Vosmaeri Eclectus parrot. They've praised Gucci for imitating the tune with such precision, making it almost difficult to make out the difference.“This is probably the most impressive sound I’ve ever heard from an eclectus parrot, amazing,” one user wrote.

