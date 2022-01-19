https://sputniknews.com/20220119/estonia-lithuania-latvia-waiting-for-us-approval-to-send-weapons-to-ukraine---reports-1092379221.html

Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia Waiting for US Approval to Send Weapons to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are waiting for US approval to send American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine in order to deter an alleged...

The three Baltic countries are prepared to transfer weapons such as anti-armor and ground-to-air missiles to Ukraine, the report said citing officials from the countries and people familiar with the matter.US export license regulations require the Baltic countries to first seek approval from the State Department before transferring the weapons to Ukraine.The three Baltic nations are members of NATO and have been in support of bolstering the alliance's presence in their countries.The State Department declined to comment on the matter, and the White House did not respond to a request for comment, the report said.Western countries and Kiev have recently expressed concerns about the alleged "aggressive actions" of Russia near the border with Ukraine. Kiev accuses Moscow of military build-up and preparations for an invasion of the neighboring country. However, Russia denies the allegations and reiterates that it has no intention of attacking any country. Moreover, Moscow views the accusations as a pretext for deploying more NATO military equipment close to Russian borders.

