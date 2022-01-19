Registration was successful!
The minister noted that Ukrainians are a proud sovereign nation and they are ready to fight for every inch of their country.London said on Tuesday that the UK military had airlifted a batch of light anti-tank weapons to Ukraine for self-defence.Earlier this week, the US and British officials made statements about increasing arms deliveries to Ukraine, including shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile systems. Russia criticised the move, saying it will make the situation even worse. The West has been speculating about Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, a claim Moscow has strongly denied.
UK Supplies Ukraine With Thousands of Light Anti-Tank Missiles

10:34 GMT 19.01.2022
LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom has supplied Ukraine with several thousands of light anti-tank missiles, UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey told the LBC radio broadcaster on Wednesday.
The minister noted that Ukrainians are a proud sovereign nation and they are ready to fight for every inch of their country.
London said on Tuesday that the UK military had airlifted a batch of light anti-tank weapons to Ukraine for self-defence.
Earlier this week, the US and British officials made statements about increasing arms deliveries to Ukraine, including shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile systems. Russia criticised the move, saying it will make the situation even worse. The West has been speculating about Russia's alleged plans to invade Ukraine, a claim Moscow has strongly denied.
