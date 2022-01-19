Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/dozens-of-ex-trump-officials-secretly-discussing-how-to-ruin-his-clout-with-gop---reports-1092354495.html
Dozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports
Dozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports
Dozens of Former Trump Officials Meet to Consider Counter-Action Against His Influence Among GOPs
2022-01-19T00:58+0000
2022-01-19T00:58+0000
us
republicans
donald trump jr
trump administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091276648_122:153:2799:1659_1920x0_80_0_0_56e57d9f96a6426ed33bd54fac160632.jpg
Former officials who worked in the Trump administration have met to discuss how they could reduce his influence in the Republican party ahead of the upcoming midterm and presidential elections, CNN reported Tuesday.Among other attendees named were Trump’s communications directors Alyssa Farah Griffin and Anthony Scaramucci, former Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Pence Olivia Troye, former Department of Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann, and former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs.Griffin, now a CNN commentator, was slammed by the ex-POTUS after she claimed that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election. She also called on other Republicans with “governing experience,” such as Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, Tim Scott, Chris Sununu, and Larry Hogan, to challenge Trump in the upcoming elections.The group has no name, membership, and the attendants reportedly have not yet formulated an articulate plan, but among the mentioned ideas were "shining a light on Trump's corporate contributors” and “targeting for defeat in the primary or general election each individual Trump has endorsed for state and local races.”So far, the participants of the meeting agreed that their actions should go beyond that of a “professional trolling operation” with “ads like the Lincoln group.”The problem, according to the members of the group, is that candidates, endorsed and supported by Trump, continue to spread “his lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.”Troye told the Daily Mail that the meeting was a “preliminary discussion,” and they plan to convene again soon.With the midterm elections getting closer and closer, tensions in the Republican ranks have increased, as not all high-ranking GOP officials and lawmakers have unconditionally supported Trump in his voter fraud claims and conservative rhetoric. The major dilemma was also caused by the fact that the former president is still seen by the majority of Republicans as the most popular candidate in the 2024 presidential election, leading DeSantis by 43 percent. He has supported around 20 incumbent re-election bids, according to Axios.At the same time, Trump’s claims were said to harm Republicans, as his harsh rhetoric has already cost Republican Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue their seats in the Senate in 2020.Among those who have recently been blasted by Trump, is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t ruled out running in 2024, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to support Trump’s election fraud claims and who now faces other Trump-backed GOP candidates in the gubernatorial race, and former US Senator David Perdue.
https://sputniknews.com/20210927/trumps-georgia-rally-how-could-election-fraud-card-play-out-for-republicans-in-2022-midterms-1089431649.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/expert-suggests-theres-a-good-chance-for-potential-trump-clinton-2024-rematch-1092307310.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091276648_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efafc1f85c91d6423c63a1a5282f3199.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, republicans, donald trump jr, trump administration

Dozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports

00:58 GMT 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. FranklinFILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump points to supporters after speaking at a Turning Point Action gathering, in Phoenix
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo, former President Donald Trump points to supporters after speaking at a Turning Point Action gathering, in Phoenix - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Ex-President Donald Trump made it clear that he is determined to do his best so as to secure the best possible outcome for Republicans at the 2022 midterm elections, but has refused, so far, to give a clear answer whether he will run in 2024. For now, he continues to endorse candidates by using the election fraud card.
Former officials who worked in the Trump administration have met to discuss how they could reduce his influence in the Republican party ahead of the upcoming midterm and presidential elections, CNN reported Tuesday.
The meeting was attended by “around three dozen” officials, including former White House chief of staff and retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, who reportedly noted that the group hasn’t decided whether to support certain candidates.
Among other attendees named were Trump’s communications directors Alyssa Farah Griffin and Anthony Scaramucci, former Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Pence Olivia Troye, former Department of Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann, and former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs.
Griffin, now a CNN commentator, was slammed by the ex-POTUS after she claimed that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election. She also called on other Republicans with “governing experience,” such as Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, Tim Scott, Chris Sununu, and Larry Hogan, to challenge Trump in the upcoming elections.
In this file photo taken on December 05, 2020 US President Donald Trump holds up his fists at the end of a rally to support Republican Senate candidates at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
Trump's Georgia Rally: How Could 'Election Fraud' Card Play Out for Republicans in 2022 Midterms?
27 September 2021, 04:36 GMT
The group has no name, membership, and the attendants reportedly have not yet formulated an articulate plan, but among the mentioned ideas were "shining a light on Trump's corporate contributors” and “targeting for defeat in the primary or general election each individual Trump has endorsed for state and local races.”

Were still trying to figure out what it is that we want to do, one participant reportedly told CNN. Outcomes are key.

So far, the participants of the meeting agreed that their actions should go beyond that of a “professional trolling operation” with “ads like the Lincoln group.”

“We all agreed passionately that letters and statements don't mean anything,” said Miles Taylor, the ex-chief of staff in the DHS and a Trump critic, who wrote an op-ed and book titled “Anonymous,” which Trump dubbed treason. The two operative words are electoral effects. How can we have tangible electoral effects against the extremist candidates that have been endorsed by Trump?

The problem, according to the members of the group, is that candidates, endorsed and supported by Trump, continue to spread “his lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.”
Troye told the Daily Mail that the meeting was a “preliminary discussion,” and they plan to convene again soon.

We are very concerned about the ongoing trends we are seeing by some of the more extremists following in Trump’s rhetoric and footsteps," she said. It’s bigger than just Trump.

With the midterm elections getting closer and closer, tensions in the Republican ranks have increased, as not all high-ranking GOP officials and lawmakers have unconditionally supported Trump in his voter fraud claims and conservative rhetoric.
The major dilemma was also caused by the fact that the former president is still seen by the majority of Republicans as the most popular candidate in the 2024 presidential election, leading DeSantis by 43 percent. He has supported around 20 incumbent re-election bids, according to Axios.
In this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
Expert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
17 January, 03:52 GMT
At the same time, Trump’s claims were said to harm Republicans, as his harsh rhetoric has already cost Republican Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue their seats in the Senate in 2020.
Among those who have recently been blasted by Trump, is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t ruled out running in 2024, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to support Trump’s election fraud claims and who now faces other Trump-backed GOP candidates in the gubernatorial race, and former US Senator David Perdue.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:19 GMTTrump Team Believes DeSantis Fracas in Media Handcrafted by Mitch McConnell - Report
01:06 GMTPfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
00:58 GMTDozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports
00:52 GMTUS Federal Judge Releases Puerto Rico From Bankruptcy, Slashes Municipal Debt by 80%
YesterdayUS House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
YesterdayBill's Own 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'
YesterdayDaniel Radcliffe to Star as Weird Al Yankovic in Biopic from Roku
YesterdayTaiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report
YesterdayGOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’ - Report
YesterdayMilitants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia, Russian Military Says
YesterdayGOP Reps Ask NIH to Research Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Restrictions on Americans' Health
YesterdayPoland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank
YesterdayStolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video
YesterdayState Dept Claims Belarus Could Play Role in Russia's Alleged Plans to Invade Ukraine
YesterdayArab Coalition Says Hit Houthi Warehouses, Drone Communication System in Sanaa
YesterdayCDC Adds 22 Countries to ‘Avoid Travel’ List Due to COVID-19 Risk
YesterdayVolcanic Ash Delays New Zealand Relief Efforts in Tonga
YesterdayUS Carriers AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout Near Some Airports Over ‘Frustration’ With FAA
YesterdayWATCH: Powerful Explosion Reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline
Yesterday‘Matter of Time’: After Nicaragua Switch, Chinese Deputy FM Warns Soon Taiwan Allies ‘Will be Zero’