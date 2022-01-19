https://sputniknews.com/20220119/dozens-of-ex-trump-officials-secretly-discussing-how-to-ruin-his-clout-with-gop---reports-1092354495.html

Dozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports

Former officials who worked in the Trump administration have met to discuss how they could reduce his influence in the Republican party ahead of the upcoming midterm and presidential elections, CNN reported Tuesday.Among other attendees named were Trump’s communications directors Alyssa Farah Griffin and Anthony Scaramucci, former Homeland Security and counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Pence Olivia Troye, former Department of Homeland Security official Elizabeth Neumann, and former Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs.Griffin, now a CNN commentator, was slammed by the ex-POTUS after she claimed that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election. She also called on other Republicans with “governing experience,” such as Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo, Nikki Haley, Tom Cotton, Tim Scott, Chris Sununu, and Larry Hogan, to challenge Trump in the upcoming elections.The group has no name, membership, and the attendants reportedly have not yet formulated an articulate plan, but among the mentioned ideas were "shining a light on Trump's corporate contributors” and “targeting for defeat in the primary or general election each individual Trump has endorsed for state and local races.”So far, the participants of the meeting agreed that their actions should go beyond that of a “professional trolling operation” with “ads like the Lincoln group.”The problem, according to the members of the group, is that candidates, endorsed and supported by Trump, continue to spread “his lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.”Troye told the Daily Mail that the meeting was a “preliminary discussion,” and they plan to convene again soon.With the midterm elections getting closer and closer, tensions in the Republican ranks have increased, as not all high-ranking GOP officials and lawmakers have unconditionally supported Trump in his voter fraud claims and conservative rhetoric. The major dilemma was also caused by the fact that the former president is still seen by the majority of Republicans as the most popular candidate in the 2024 presidential election, leading DeSantis by 43 percent. He has supported around 20 incumbent re-election bids, according to Axios.At the same time, Trump’s claims were said to harm Republicans, as his harsh rhetoric has already cost Republican Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue their seats in the Senate in 2020.Among those who have recently been blasted by Trump, is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who hasn’t ruled out running in 2024, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to support Trump’s election fraud claims and who now faces other Trump-backed GOP candidates in the gubernatorial race, and former US Senator David Perdue.

