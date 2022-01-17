Expert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyIn this Oct. 9, 2016, file photo Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.
While Trump has not stated clearly if he is in fact running for president again in 2024, the ex-POTUS has been outperforming other Republican candidates in polls. Meanwhile, experts suggest that Biden's dismal poll numbers, as well as the ongoing struggles of his VP Harris, might open the door for the former first lady in 2024.
Dick Morris, a former top advisor to former President Bill Clinton, expressed a belief that a rematch between Hillary Clinton and ex-President Donald Trump in 2024 has a "good chance" of taking place.
In an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC Radio aired Sunday, Morris said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be toast if Democrats lose control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, thus paving the way for a second Hillary campaign, with husband Bill playing a key role in her approach.
"There’s a good chance of it," he said about the potential presidential election rematch. "Hillary has set up a brilliant strategy that nobody else is able to do."
Morris added that knowing the former state secretary's circle, he thinks "there is only one person capable of that level of thinking — and that’s her husband, Bill."
"The second the election is over … every Democrat is going to take a shot at Biden and Harris. They will be DOA," Morris said.
In the meantime, even though no Democrats have publicly criticized Biden, according to Morris, "all Democrats are disappointed with him," while Clinton has recently warned her party against aligning itself with the policy agenda of the progressive Democrats.
"She has set up a zero-sum game where the worse [Biden] does, the better she does, because she’s positioned herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden. Not just to Biden, but to the extreme left in the Democratic Party," he said. "The person who staked out the turf first and owns the turf in the Democratic Party is going to be Hillary. It’s a brilliant, brilliant strategy."
The former top aide also referred to Clinton's interview last month with MSNBC, quoting her on the warning she gave to the party about the need to be competitive in elections "not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win."
"She was right about that. She staked out a ground, not on ideological issues, but on pragmatism," he stressed.
In the same interview, Clinton also took a jab at the Biden administration's struggle to pass legislation in a Democratic-controlled Congress. She claimed she was "all about vigorous debate … at the end of the day, it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive."
Last week's op-ed in the Wall Street Journal by Democratic political consultant Doug Schoen and former Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein noted that Clinton, 74, "is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee."
"She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking," they wrote. "If Democrats want a fighting chance at winning the presidency in 2024, Mrs. Clinton is likely their best option."
In recent interviews, Clinton, who recently even read out her would-be victory speech while shedding a tear, has constantly criticized the former president, often describing him as a threat to the democratic order.
In his turn, Trump has responded to Clinton's criticism, stating that he would welcome a challenge from her in 2024. He, however, also called Clinton "a crooked woman" who cheated in the 2016 election and attempted to spy on him.