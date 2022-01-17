https://sputniknews.com/20220117/expert-suggests-theres-a-good-chance-for-potential-trump-clinton-2024-rematch-1092307310.html

Expert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch

Expert Suggests There's a 'Good Chance' For Potential Trump-Clinton 2024 Rematch

While Trump has not stated clearly if he is in fact running for president again in 2024, the ex-POTUS has been outperforming other Republican candidates in... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T03:52+0000

2022-01-17T03:52+0000

2022-01-17T03:52+0000

donald trump

us

hillary clinton

republicans

democrats

election

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092307790_0:0:2939:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_51398c469c90b944a545708f733310ee.jpg

Dick Morris, a former top advisor to former President Bill Clinton, expressed a belief that a rematch between Hillary Clinton and ex-President Donald Trump in 2024 has a "good chance" of taking place. In an interview with John Catsimatidis on WABC Radio aired Sunday, Morris said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be toast if Democrats lose control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, thus paving the way for a second Hillary campaign, with husband Bill playing a key role in her approach.Morris added that knowing the former state secretary's circle, he thinks "there is only one person capable of that level of thinking — and that’s her husband, Bill."In the meantime, even though no Democrats have publicly criticized Biden, according to Morris, "all Democrats are disappointed with him," while Clinton has recently warned her party against aligning itself with the policy agenda of the progressive Democrats.The former top aide also referred to Clinton's interview last month with MSNBC, quoting her on the warning she gave to the party about the need to be competitive in elections "not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win."In the same interview, Clinton also took a jab at the Biden administration's struggle to pass legislation in a Democratic-controlled Congress. She claimed she was "all about vigorous debate … at the end of the day, it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive."Last week's op-ed in the Wall Street Journal by Democratic political consultant Doug Schoen and former Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein noted that Clinton, 74, "is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee."In recent interviews, Clinton, who recently even read out her would-be victory speech while shedding a tear, has constantly criticized the former president, often describing him as a threat to the democratic order.In his turn, Trump has responded to Clinton's criticism, stating that he would welcome a challenge from her in 2024. He, however, also called Clinton "a crooked woman" who cheated in the 2016 election and attempted to spy on him.

https://sputniknews.com/20220114/hillary-clinton-2024-sounds-implausible-but-not-impossible-us-political-scientists-say-1092265587.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

donald trump, us, hillary clinton, republicans, democrats, election, 2024 us presidential elections