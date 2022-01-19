Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/democrats-use-martin-luther-kings-legacy-for-2022-voting-rights-1092353983.html
Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights
Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Japan claiming sovereignty over Russian territory, and the WHO... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T07:17+0000
2022-01-19T09:18+0000
us
minsk
google
lgbt
nato
aipac
eu
amazon
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092353957_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c2f99f836150a547f368a588dd7af47c.jpg
Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Japan claiming sovereignty over a Russian territory, and the WHO saying there is no evidence for boosting children.
GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Western Ukraine, False Flag Accusations, and World War IIIThom Nickels - Author, Journalist | The Arc of Censorship, Fairfax County Schools, and Self Publishing BooksIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Soviet Union period, former President Viktor Yanukovych, and current Ukraine President Zelenskyy. Mark discussed the history of foreign election interference in Ukraine and Ukrainian corruption. Mark talked about the NATO - Russia meetings and CIA director William Burns in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about cancel culture, criticism of bisexual people, and electronic publishing. Thom spoke on the censorship of Amazon books and how censorship has evolved over time. Thom discussed the lack of debate in American society and gender pronouns in Philadelphia Arts.Also, we talk about Martin Luther King Jr. and voting rights.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092353957_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9269bf374696e7b7ed0dffa5920d002c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, minsk, google, lgbt, nato, aipac, eu, amazon, the backstory, аудио, radio

Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights

07:17 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 19.01.2022)
Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights
Subscribe
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Japan claiming sovereignty over Russian territory, and the WHO saying there is no evidence for boosting children.
GUEST
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Western Ukraine, False Flag Accusations, and World War III
Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | The Arc of Censorship, Fairfax County Schools, and Self Publishing Books
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Soviet Union period, former President Viktor Yanukovych, and current Ukraine President Zelenskyy. Mark discussed the history of foreign election interference in Ukraine and Ukrainian corruption. Mark talked about the NATO - Russia meetings and CIA director William Burns in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about cancel culture, criticism of bisexual people, and electronic publishing. Thom spoke on the censorship of Amazon books and how censorship has evolved over time. Thom discussed the lack of debate in American society and gender pronouns in Philadelphia Arts.
Also, we talk about Martin Luther King Jr. and voting rights.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:53 GMTBritney Spears Fights Off Dad’s Legal Fee Claim With Allegations of ‘Abuse, Financial Misconduct’
10:52 GMTUkrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware
10:42 GMTArrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine Being Agreed
10:34 GMTUK Supplies Ukraine With Thousands of Light Anti-Tank Missiles
10:28 GMTEco-Moves: Panellist Dances During Live TV Debate After Not Getting Chance to Speak
10:20 GMTWhat Once Cost a Shilling Now Costs a Bob: UK Inflation Jumps to Three Decade High
10:02 GMTAs European Clubs Line Up to Sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker Begins Contract Talks
08:56 GMTWitness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club
08:51 GMTAt Least 11 Tory MPs Reportedly Submit No Confidence in BoJo Letters to 1922 Committee This Morning
08:16 GMTMoscow Urges US to Stop Speculations About Russia Allegedly Preparing to Invade Ukraine
08:06 GMTMeet Gucci the Parrot, Who Imitates iPhone Ringtone Like a Pro
07:40 GMTBiden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office
07:25 GMTContagious Blood Cancers Among Clams Trigger Ecological Threat Concerns
07:16 GMTAs Biden Marks One Year in Office, a Riyadh-Based Analyst Says Relations Are at Lowest Ebb
07:08 GMTSearch For Leopard Underway as Half-Eaten Bodies of Two Children Found in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:08 GMTWorld’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday
07:04 GMTWomen's Violence Against Men Classified as Men's Against Women in Swedish Equality Guidelines
06:25 GMT‘A Question of When, Not Whether’: Tory MPs Reportedly Plotting BoJo’s Demise in ‘Pork Pie Putsch’
06:09 GMTDanish Frigate to Join NATO Force in Baltic Sea Amid Russia-West Standoff
04:47 GMTNY AG Letitia James Takes Legal Action to 'Force' Trump, His Children to Testify in Fraud Inquiry