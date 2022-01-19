https://sputniknews.com/20220119/democrats-use-martin-luther-kings-legacy-for-2022-voting-rights-1092353983.html

Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights

Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Japan claiming sovereignty over Russian territory, and the WHO...

Democrats Use Martin Luther King's Legacy for 2022 Voting Rights On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Japan claiming sovereignty over a Russian territory, and the WHO saying there is no evidence for boosting children.

GUESTMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Western Ukraine, False Flag Accusations, and World War IIIThom Nickels - Author, Journalist | The Arc of Censorship, Fairfax County Schools, and Self Publishing BooksIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Soviet Union period, former President Viktor Yanukovych, and current Ukraine President Zelenskyy. Mark discussed the history of foreign election interference in Ukraine and Ukrainian corruption. Mark talked about the NATO - Russia meetings and CIA director William Burns in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Thom Nickels about cancel culture, criticism of bisexual people, and electronic publishing. Thom spoke on the censorship of Amazon books and how censorship has evolved over time. Thom discussed the lack of debate in American society and gender pronouns in Philadelphia Arts.Also, we talk about Martin Luther King Jr. and voting rights.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

