Outcry After Teacher Assigns Students to Translate Sentence Calling Mexican People ‘Ugly’ - Reports
The translation assignment included sentences that read, “You (friendly) are Mexican and ugly” and “You (politely) are pretty and American.”
Mill Middle School in the Williamsville Central district of Buffalo, New York, has come under fire following a controversial translation assignment that many parents called “blatant racism,” media reported Monday.
One of the outraged parents, Allison Wainick, who is Hispanic, was stunned by the way the assignment was formulated, asking on Twitter “who is developing this curriculum & where is the oversight.”
You can see the supposed assignment sheet below (take special note of sentences 2 and 10).
Shocked at this Spanish homework assignment in Williamsville Central School District loaded with such blatant racism. Can we even begin to unpack all that is wrong here? Who is developing this curriculum & where is the oversight?@SheriRodman @karenvaites @Remarsh76 @GholdyM pic.twitter.com/wO8sjU5fkv— Allison Wainick (@AJ_WFlo) January 11, 2022
Other parents also shared their concerns about the worksheet. According to the District's official response, the assignment, deemed “unacceptable,” was composed by the teacher.
“We are addressing the situation to ensure this does not happen again. The District does not condone any instructional material that denigrates our students, families, culture, or beliefs,” the statement reads. “Our goal as a District is to create an intentionally welcoming learning environment, celebrating our community and its diversity.”
There have been no reports on whether the teacher would face disciplinary action.