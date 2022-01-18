https://sputniknews.com/20220118/outcry-after-teacher-assigns-students-to-translate-sentence-calling-mexican-people-ugly---reports-1092330497.html

Outcry After Teacher Assigns Students to Translate Sentence Calling Mexican People ‘Ugly’ - Reports

Outcry After Teacher Assigns Students to Translate Sentence Calling Mexican People ‘Ugly’ - Reports

Spanish Teacher Assigned Students to Translate Sentence That Referred to Mexicans as ‘Ugly’

2022-01-18T02:45+0000

2022-01-18T02:45+0000

2022-01-18T02:45+0000

us

racism

schools

buffalo

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090639139_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a5a4af1337a462d8527ac25202c6019e.jpg

Mill Middle School in the Williamsville Central district of Buffalo, New York, has come under fire following a controversial translation assignment that many parents called “blatant racism,” media reported Monday.One of the outraged parents, Allison Wainick, who is Hispanic, was stunned by the way the assignment was formulated, asking on Twitter “who is developing this curriculum & where is the oversight.”You can see the supposed assignment sheet below (take special note of sentences 2 and 10).Other parents also shared their concerns about the worksheet. According to the District's official response, the assignment, deemed “unacceptable,” was composed by the teacher.There have been no reports on whether the teacher would face disciplinary action.

buffalo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, racism, schools, buffalo, viral