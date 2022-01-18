https://sputniknews.com/20220118/one-dead-nine-injured-after-bronx-gas-explosion-sparks-massive-fire-and-causes-building-collapse--1092350042.html

Video: One Dead, Nine Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House

One Dead, Nine Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House

According to New York officials, a massive explosion in The Bronx on Tuesday destroyed a house, killing one person and injuring nine others. Just days earlier... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

The explosion occurred near midday in a three-story rowhouse in the Longwood neighborhood. It sparked a two-alarm blaze that destroyed the home and damaged several others surrounding it.The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak.More than 100 fire and EMS crewmembers responded to the blaze, according to local media.Nine injuries have been reported by local officials, four of which are residents and five are New York Police officers treated for smoke inhalation. A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and two other women, aged 82 and 68, were also being treated but were reported as stable.The blast was about five miles from where a January 9 fire caused by a malfunctioning space heater killed 17 people, including eight children. An investigation by BreakThrough News found that many safety measures in the building were nonfunctional or not reliable, including the fire alarms and self-closing fire safety doors intended to limit the spread of a fire. On Monday, the city agreed to pay $2 million in restitution to the families of the victims.

