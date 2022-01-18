Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/one-dead-nine-injured-after-bronx-gas-explosion-sparks-massive-fire-and-causes-building-collapse--1092350042.html
Video: One Dead, Nine Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House
Video: One Dead, Nine Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House
According to New York officials, a massive explosion in The Bronx on Tuesday destroyed a house, killing one person and injuring nine others. Just days earlier... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T19:07+0000
2022-01-18T20:03+0000
us
bronx
new york city
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092350359_0:12:1732:986_1920x0_80_0_0_6daf30d2cbaafa394c9ccbc75f45821b.png
The explosion occurred near midday in a three-story rowhouse in the Longwood neighborhood. It sparked a two-alarm blaze that destroyed the home and damaged several others surrounding it.The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak.More than 100 fire and EMS crewmembers responded to the blaze, according to local media.Nine injuries have been reported by local officials, four of which are residents and five are New York Police officers treated for smoke inhalation. A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and two other women, aged 82 and 68, were also being treated but were reported as stable.The blast was about five miles from where a January 9 fire caused by a malfunctioning space heater killed 17 people, including eight children. An investigation by BreakThrough News found that many safety measures in the building were nonfunctional or not reliable, including the fire alarms and self-closing fire safety doors intended to limit the spread of a fire. On Monday, the city agreed to pay $2 million in restitution to the families of the victims.
us
bronx
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092350359_175:0:1611:1077_1920x0_80_0_0_e863625df581de76826f6a0e5611e413.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, bronx, new york city, fire

Video: One Dead, Nine Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House

19:07 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 20:03 GMT 18.01.2022)
© Sputnik ScreenshotNew York firefighters battle a blaze in The Bronx where a gas explosion killed one person and injured nine others on January 18, 2022.
New York firefighters battle a blaze in The Bronx where a gas explosion killed one person and injured nine others on January 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
According to New York officials, a massive explosion in The Bronx on Tuesday destroyed a house, killing one person and injuring nine others. Just days earlier, a fire in the same borough killed 17 and injured dozens of others.
The explosion occurred near midday in a three-story rowhouse in the Longwood neighborhood. It sparked a two-alarm blaze that destroyed the home and damaged several others surrounding it.
The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak.
More than 100 fire and EMS crewmembers responded to the blaze, according to local media.
Nine injuries have been reported by local officials, four of which are residents and five are New York Police officers treated for smoke inhalation. A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and two other women, aged 82 and 68, were also being treated but were reported as stable.
The blast was about five miles from where a January 9 fire caused by a malfunctioning space heater killed 17 people, including eight children. An investigation by BreakThrough News found that many safety measures in the building were nonfunctional or not reliable, including the fire alarms and self-closing fire safety doors intended to limit the spread of a fire. On Monday, the city agreed to pay $2 million in restitution to the families of the victims.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:09 GMTBig Explosion Reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline
19:45 GMT‘Matter of Time’: After Nicaragua Switch, Chinese Deputy FM Warns Soon Taiwan Allies ‘Will be Zero’
19:11 GMTAncient Highways & Prehistoric Funerary Monuments Found in Saudi Arabia
19:07 GMTVideo: One Dead, Nine Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House
19:00 GMTUS Warns of ‘Strong Response’ if Russia Tries to ‘Intimidate’ Washington With Nukes in Latin America
18:56 GMT'Paedo Home': British Royal Residence in Scotland Vandalised by Graffiti
18:49 GMTBreivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network
18:46 GMT'I Did Nothing to Upset Him': Lewandowski Takes Aim at Messi Over FIFA Award Snub
18:34 GMTDems Take Pains to Pass Voting Rights Bill as GOP Doubles Down on ID Laws
18:34 GMTThree Killed as Blast Rocks Indian Navy Destroyer in Mumbai
18:34 GMTFrance Receives Request From Mali to Review Defence Accords
18:27 GMTTonga: Images of Devastating Aftermath of Tsunami Caused by Volcanic Eruption Released
17:28 GMTUK Senior Gov't Official Gray to Talk to Cummings About Lockdown Parties, Report Says
17:19 GMTAfghan Ambassadors Reportedly Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister
17:19 GMTIndian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field
17:01 GMTUS Will Provide Ukraine With Even More 'Defensive Material' if Situation Escalates, State Dept Says
17:01 GMTAustralia & NZ Send Warships to Help Tonga as Surveillance Images Show Devastation on Island Nation
16:49 GMTNumber of Cold Weather-Related Deaths in UK Drops by Tens of Thousands Amid 'Warmer Winters'
16:41 GMTRevealed: Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker 'Was Probed But Cleared by MI5'
16:18 GMTUK to Crack Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Ads