Video: One Dead, Nine Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House
19:07 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 20:03 GMT 18.01.2022)
© Sputnik ScreenshotNew York firefighters battle a blaze in The Bronx where a gas explosion killed one person and injured nine others on January 18, 2022.
According to New York officials, a massive explosion in The Bronx on Tuesday destroyed a house, killing one person and injuring nine others. Just days earlier, a fire in the same borough killed 17 and injured dozens of others.
The explosion occurred near midday in a three-story rowhouse in the Longwood neighborhood. It sparked a two-alarm blaze that destroyed the home and damaged several others surrounding it.
The explosion was reportedly caused by a gas leak.
#BREAKING: Another Video:— International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) January 18, 2022
Several injured following suspected gas explosion at apartment in New York City
Emergency responders have reported to a large explosions and a fire. At least seven are injured, including multiple police officers.#BreakingNews #Bronx #Newyork #Usa pic.twitter.com/QH3Q7LrEhF
Close up from early images of Bronx gas explosion and fire shows amount of debris blown into the middle of the street from house on Fox Street. pic.twitter.com/yLPhCkPZz0— Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) January 18, 2022
Colapsó edificio en El Bronx: varios heridos tras explosión de gas https://t.co/5kC82zBDgQ pic.twitter.com/fCVdJCbIAn— remolacha.net (@remolachanews) January 18, 2022
More than 100 fire and EMS crewmembers responded to the blaze, according to local media.
Nine injuries have been reported by local officials, four of which are residents and five are New York Police officers treated for smoke inhalation. A 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and two other women, aged 82 and 68, were also being treated but were reported as stable.
The blast was about five miles from where a January 9 fire caused by a malfunctioning space heater killed 17 people, including eight children. An investigation by BreakThrough News found that many safety measures in the building were nonfunctional or not reliable, including the fire alarms and self-closing fire safety doors intended to limit the spread of a fire. On Monday, the city agreed to pay $2 million in restitution to the families of the victims.