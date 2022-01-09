Registration was successful!
Bronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video
Bronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video
At least 1 child was killed and over 60 more people were injured in the fire, with 32 of them having life-threatening injuries, health officials said.
2022-01-09T18:52+0000
2022-01-09T19:19+0000
New York City mayor Eric Adams has described the fire in Bronx as "one of the worst" in city's history.“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Adams told WCBS.Photos and videos from the scene have emerged online.According to officials, the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. "The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters. He added the flames engulfed two floors but the smoke trailed through all 19 stories of the building. According to authorities, more than 60 people, including children, were injured, and at least 32 of them have suffered life-threatening injuries. One child was killed in the fire. "We expect numerous fatalities," Nigro said. Smoke inhalation was the cause for all of the injuries and no one was burned, he added.
new york city
Bronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video

18:52 GMT 09.01.2022
© SCOTT HEINSBroken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Broken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
© SCOTT HEINS
Sofia Chegodaeva
At least 1 child was killed and over 60 more people were injured in the fire, with 32 of them having life-threatening injuries, health officials said.
New York City mayor Eric Adams has described the fire in Bronx as "one of the worst" in city's history.
“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Adams told WCBS.
Photos and videos from the scene have emerged online.
According to officials, the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.
"The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters. He added the flames engulfed two floors but the smoke trailed through all 19 stories of the building.
According to authorities, more than 60 people, including children, were injured, and at least 32 of them have suffered life-threatening injuries. One child was killed in the fire.
"We expect numerous fatalities," Nigro said. Smoke inhalation was the cause for all of the injuries and no one was burned, he added.
