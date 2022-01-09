Bronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video
18:52 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 19:19 GMT 09.01.2022)
© SCOTT HEINSBroken windows and charred bricks mark the exterior of a 19-story residential building after a fire erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
At least 1 child was killed and over 60 more people were injured in the fire, with 32 of them having life-threatening injuries, health officials said.
New York City mayor Eric Adams has described the fire in Bronx as "one of the worst" in city's history.
“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Adams told WCBS.
Photos and videos from the scene have emerged online.
Approximately 200 FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 333 East 181 Street in the Bronx. There are currently 19 serious injuries to civilians. pic.twitter.com/R3pnXs8NlX— FDNY (@FDNY) January 9, 2022
BREAKING: 63 injured, multiple feared dead, after high rise fire in the Bronx, New York; Mayor Adams says it is ‘one of the worst fires in the city’s history’ pic.twitter.com/64GsDXvyVj— Stoll News (@StollNews) January 9, 2022
#BREAKING: Over 60 people are injured in a 5-alarm Bronx, NYC apartment building fire. NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls it "one of the worst fires in city's history". - WCBS pic.twitter.com/mNa67zkd2P— X News Alerts (@XNewsAlerts) January 9, 2022
According to officials, the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.
"The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters. He added the flames engulfed two floors but the smoke trailed through all 19 stories of the building.
According to authorities, more than 60 people, including children, were injured, and at least 32 of them have suffered life-threatening injuries. One child was killed in the fire.
"We expect numerous fatalities," Nigro said. Smoke inhalation was the cause for all of the injuries and no one was burned, he added.