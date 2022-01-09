https://sputniknews.com/20220109/bronx-fire-with-over-60-injured-one-of-worst-in-citys-history-nyc-mayor-says-1092138087.html

Bronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video

Bronx Fire With 1 Dead, 63 Injured 'One of Worst' in City's History, NYC Mayor Says - Photo, Video

At least 1 child was killed and over 60 more people were injured in the fire, with 32 of them having life-threatening injuries, health officials said.

2022-01-09T18:52+0000

2022-01-09T18:52+0000

2022-01-09T19:19+0000

us

new york city

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092138902_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_961c8ed13cc5bdadd0bfcbd2d5992ba9.jpg

New York City mayor Eric Adams has described the fire in Bronx as "one of the worst" in city's history.“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Adams told WCBS.Photos and videos from the scene have emerged online.According to officials, the five-alarm fire started in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a 19-story high-rise building at 333 East 181st Street in the Tremont section of the Bronx just before 11 a.m. on Sunday. "The smoke conditions in this building are unprecedented," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters. He added the flames engulfed two floors but the smoke trailed through all 19 stories of the building. According to authorities, more than 60 people, including children, were injured, and at least 32 of them have suffered life-threatening injuries. One child was killed in the fire. "We expect numerous fatalities," Nigro said. Smoke inhalation was the cause for all of the injuries and no one was burned, he added.

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, new york city, fire