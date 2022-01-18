Registration was successful!
GOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator 'Moron' - Report
GOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’ - Report
GOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’
2022-01-18T22:01+0000
2022-01-18T22:01+0000
The Republican Doctors Caucus sent a letter demanding that the chief medical adviser apologize for the insult and stating that his “behavior undermines the trust that Americans have in physicians,” Fox News reported Tuesday.The letter, sent by caucus vice-chair Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, criticized Fauci for his unprofessional behavior, saying he “has forfeited his credibility as a public health expert by placing political science ahead of medical science.”Calling the latest incident in the Senate an “example of his tragic failure to lead," lawmakers asked Fauci to make a public statement “withdrawing his derogatory comments, and reflect on the fact that medical opinions are best achieved through consensus and humility, not arrogant monolithic statements.”Noting that there could be a physician consensus over some diseases, the Republicans said that the US has seen a number of “disagreements in issues dealing with masks, therapeutics as well as vaccines," while "a physician, especially in a national leadership position, who doesn’t respect diversity – which includes diversity of opinion – reflects poorly on our entire profession."The lawmakers admitted that the hearings in the Senate may “sometimes be challenging," but nevertheless noted that Fauci’s remarks were "extremely unprofessional and uncalled for."The Republican physicians also said that Marshall "is a highly qualified physician and highly respected" and that "colleagues, even when they do not agree, should not stoop to calling another colleague a juvenile name."Murphy’s 13 other fellow GOP physician colleagues, including Reps. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and Brian Babin of Texas, also joined the address.Last week, Fauci testified in a Senate Health Committee hearing regarding the US COVID-19 response. The conversation became tense when Senator Marshall questioned the public availability of financial disclosures of Fauci’s income. As the spat continued, the medical expert, caught on a hot mic, called him “a moron.”
22:01 GMT 18.01.2022
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a hearing looking into the budget estimates for National Institute of Health (NIH) and the state of medical research on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Last Tuesday, the US top medical adviser Anthony Fauci called Republican Senator Roger Marshall a moron after the latter asked questions about Fauci’s six-figure salary during a Senate hearing.
The Republican Doctors Caucus sent a letter demanding that the chief medical adviser apologize for the insult and stating that his “behavior undermines the trust that Americans have in physicians,” Fox News reported Tuesday.
The letter, sent by caucus vice-chair Rep. Greg Murphy of North Carolina, criticized Fauci for his unprofessional behavior, saying he “has forfeited his credibility as a public health expert by placing political science ahead of medical science.”
"Physicians have an obligation to put forward clear, consistent, and well-educated messaging to inform patients and the public. Instead of fulfilling this responsibility, Dr. Fauci has administered confusing and conflicting information in an air of arrogance that has resulted in a marked decrease in the public’s trust."
Calling the latest incident in the Senate an “example of his tragic failure to lead," lawmakers asked Fauci to make a public statement “withdrawing his derogatory comments, and reflect on the fact that medical opinions are best achieved through consensus and humility, not arrogant monolithic statements.”
Noting that there could be a physician consensus over some diseases, the Republicans said that the US has seen a number of “disagreements in issues dealing with masks, therapeutics as well as vaccines," while "a physician, especially in a national leadership position, who doesn’t respect diversity – which includes diversity of opinion – reflects poorly on our entire profession."
The lawmakers admitted that the hearings in the Senate may “sometimes be challenging," but nevertheless noted that Fauci’s remarks were "extremely unprofessional and uncalled for."
The Republican physicians also said that Marshall "is a highly qualified physician and highly respected" and that "colleagues, even when they do not agree, should not stoop to calling another colleague a juvenile name."
Murphy’s 13 other fellow GOP physician colleagues, including Reps. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio, Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa, and Brian Babin of Texas, also joined the address.
Last week, Fauci testified in a Senate Health Committee hearing regarding the US COVID-19 response. The conversation became tense when Senator Marshall questioned the public availability of financial disclosures of Fauci’s income. As the spat continued, the medical expert, caught on a hot mic, called him “a moron.”
