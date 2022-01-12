Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/what-an-idiot-hot-mic-catches-fauci-criticizing-gop-lawmaker-during-heated-congressional-hearing-1092191862.html
'What an Idiot': Hot Mic Catches Fauci Criticizing GOP Lawmaker During Heated Congressional Hearing
'What an Idiot': Hot Mic Catches Fauci Criticizing GOP Lawmaker During Heated Congressional Hearing
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci engaged in a contentious exchange with GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, who pressed the leading US expert on infectious disease about the... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-12T03:19+0000
2022-01-12T03:19+0000
us senate
us congress
anthony fauci
covid-19
pandemic
disclosure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092191317_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ca35d674fb2b43e6a3eb8d37d9dd3dce.jpg
A hot microphone caught Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, speaking offhand following a heated interrogation by GOP Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas. Fauci was heard on a hot mic to describe Marshall as a "moron."Marshall acknowledged that Fauci's salary was provided to Congress by his colleagues, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci fired back. “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary."Marshall proclaimed that, due to the nature of Fauci's job, there is a perception that the latter is being made aware of certain information before members of Congress. The US senator qualified that he personally believes that "is not the case." While Marshall claimed that his office could not find Fauci's financial disclosures, the latter repeatedly pointed out that all of the information the Republican requested is readily available to the public.Both sides have since commented on the situation. Marshall later stated that, while calling him a moron "may have alleviated the stress" Fauci was feeling, "it didn’t take away from the facts." The GOP senator did not elaborate on what facts he was referring to.Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, argued that it's "frankly unacceptable" for GOP lawmakers to use a US Senate hearing to spread "conspiracy theories and lies about Dr. Fauci, rather than how we protect people from COVID-19."
Why is this insipid clown Fraudci still walking around instead of having been arrested and put on trial for his multitude of crimes against humanity??
1
More israeloamerican psywar. The aipac bum bandit fauci addressed is a moron. A war criminal and traitor, in fact.
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0c/1092191317_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_63d91e82aba093c9afd738724d9b9028.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, us congress, anthony fauci, covid-19, pandemic, disclosure

'What an Idiot': Hot Mic Catches Fauci Criticizing GOP Lawmaker During Heated Congressional Hearing

03:19 GMT 12.01.2022
© Shawn ThewDr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, right, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, left, testify before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, right, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, left, testify before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© Shawn Thew
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci engaged in a contentious exchange with GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, who pressed the leading US expert on infectious disease about the former's hefty six-figure salary, research, and the multibillion-dollar budget he manages as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
A hot microphone caught Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, speaking offhand following a heated interrogation by GOP Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas. Fauci was heard on a hot mic to describe Marshall as a "moron."

"As the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government [...] would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?" asked Marshall during a Senate Health Committee hearing regarding the US COVID-19 response.

Marshall acknowledged that Fauci's salary was provided to Congress by his colleagues, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
© REUTERS / Greg NashU.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) shows the yearly pay received by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Chief Medical Advisor during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) shows the yearly pay received by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Chief Medical Advisor during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) shows the yearly pay received by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and White House Chief Medical Advisor during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new emerging variants at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. January 11, 2022
© REUTERS / Greg Nash
"All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci fired back. “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary."
Marshall proclaimed that, due to the nature of Fauci's job, there is a perception that the latter is being made aware of certain information before members of Congress. The US senator qualified that he personally believes that "is not the case."

"There’s an air of appearance that maybe some shenanigans are going on," Marshall suggested during the Senate hearing with Fauci.

While Marshall claimed that his office could not find Fauci's financial disclosures, the latter repeatedly pointed out that all of the information the Republican requested is readily available to the public.

"What a moron," Fauci was overheard saying shortly after the Republican senator asked his last question, adding, in apparent exasperation, "Jesus Christ."

Both sides have since commented on the situation. Marshall later stated that, while calling him a moron "may have alleviated the stress" Fauci was feeling, "it didn’t take away from the facts." The GOP senator did not elaborate on what facts he was referring to.
Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, argued that it's "frankly unacceptable" for GOP lawmakers to use a US Senate hearing to spread "conspiracy theories and lies about Dr. Fauci, rather than how we protect people from COVID-19."
212001
Discuss
Popular comments
Why is this insipid clown Fraudci still walking around instead of having been arrested and put on trial for his multitude of crimes against humanity??
TruePatriot
12 January, 06:50 GMT1
000000
More israeloamerican psywar. The aipac bum bandit fauci addressed is a moron. A war criminal and traitor, in fact.
vtvot tak
12 January, 06:48 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:57 GMTMiami-Bound American Airlines Flight Grounded in Honduras After Man Enters Cockpit, Damages Controls
03:47 GMTBiden Administration Clears Five Guantanamo Bay Detainees for Transfer
03:31 GMTUS Senators Introduce Bill to Sanction China Officials Obstructing COVID-19 Origins Probe
03:19 GMT'What an Idiot': Hot Mic Catches Fauci Criticizing GOP Lawmaker During Heated Congressional Hearing
02:32 GMTEnter the Milk-trix : Farmer Finds Cows Strapped Into Virtual Reality Produce More Milk
02:16 GMTNuland Says NATO Poses No Threat to Russia Unless Threatened
01:24 GMTUS House Panel Subpoenas Ex-White House Official, 2 Republican Strategists Over Capitol Riot Ties
01:09 GMTUnprecedented National Blood Shortage in US Causes Crisis for Red Cross, Hospitals
01:05 GMTUS Breaks COVID-19 Hospitalization Record Including 4,462 Children, Unvaccinated Most at Risk
00:52 GMTAmericans See Frostbiting Freeze as Record-Breaking Lows Strike Nation
00:21 GMTGOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Considering Prohibiting Congressional Lawmakers From Trading Stocks
00:17 GMTNew York Sees Dip in Covid Numbers as US Registers World-Record 1.3 Million New Cases
00:02 GMTGOP Senators Seek Answers as Biden's DoJ Reveals Formation of New Domestic Terrorism Unit
YesterdayUnamused, Billie Eilish Slams Producer Benny Blanco Over TikTok Trolling of Charlie Puth
Yesterday'Tired of Being Quiet': Biden Urges Senate to Change Filibuster Rules to Pass Voting Rights Bills
YesterdaySignificant Fossil Discovery in Australia Sheds Light on Continent’s Past And Future
YesterdayNicaragua, China Sign Treaties, Including BRI Memorandum, After Managua Drops Taiwan Relations
YesterdayNorth Korea Successfully Fired Hypersonic Missile During Tuesday Launch Attended by Kim Jong Un
YesterdayAhead of Crucial State Polls, Major Jolt to BJP in Uttar Pradesh as Key Minister Joins Opposition
Yesterday'Will Stand With Partners': US Says Monitoring India's Border Dispute With China