'What an Idiot': Hot Mic Catches Fauci Criticizing GOP Lawmaker During Heated Congressional Hearing



On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci engaged in a contentious exchange with GOP Sen. Roger Marshall, who pressed the leading US expert on infectious disease about the... 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

A hot microphone caught Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, speaking offhand following a heated interrogation by GOP Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas. Fauci was heard on a hot mic to describe Marshall as a "moron."Marshall acknowledged that Fauci's salary was provided to Congress by his colleagues, including Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "All you have to do is ask for it,” Fauci fired back. “You’re so misinformed, it’s extraordinary."Marshall proclaimed that, due to the nature of Fauci's job, there is a perception that the latter is being made aware of certain information before members of Congress. The US senator qualified that he personally believes that "is not the case." While Marshall claimed that his office could not find Fauci's financial disclosures, the latter repeatedly pointed out that all of the information the Republican requested is readily available to the public.Both sides have since commented on the situation. Marshall later stated that, while calling him a moron "may have alleviated the stress" Fauci was feeling, "it didn’t take away from the facts." The GOP senator did not elaborate on what facts he was referring to.Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services, argued that it's "frankly unacceptable" for GOP lawmakers to use a US Senate hearing to spread "conspiracy theories and lies about Dr. Fauci, rather than how we protect people from COVID-19."

