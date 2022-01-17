UN Secretary-General Guterres Speaks on First Day of The 2022 WEF in Davos

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is delivering a special address on the first day of the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.Earlier in the day, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.The WEF annual summit, which traditionally takes place in January in Davos, a Swiss ski resort, is being held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.From 17 to 21 January, the discussions will be attended by the Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry, the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. Discussions will focus on, among other things, the global energy transition, the problem of equal access to vaccines, and climate innovation.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
The World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual event kicks off on Monday in Davos; it will last five days, during which heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders will discuss critical challenges facing the world today.
