Indian PM Narendra Modi Delivers Speech on First Day of The World Economic Forum in Davos

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address on the first day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.The event serves as a platform for world leaders and CEOs to come together and share their views on the current challenges facing the world.Earlier in the day, Chinese leader Xi Jinping addressed the event.From 17 to 21 January, the discussions will be attended by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry, the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. Discussions will focus on, among other things, the global energy transition, the problem of equal access to vaccines, and climate innovation.The World Economic Forum had previously postponed its annual meeting in Davos in person due to a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. A face-to-face meeting in Switzerland is expected to take place this summer.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Narendra Modi delivers speech on first day of the 2022 WEF's Davos Agenda
In 2021, the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos was canceled due to the pandemic and restrictive measures introduced by the Swiss government. In 2022, the WEF in Davos is scheduled for 17-21 January.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address on the first day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.
The event serves as a platform for world leaders and CEOs to come together and share their views on the current challenges facing the world.
From 17 to 21 January, the discussions will be attended by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry, the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. Discussions will focus on, among other things, the global energy transition, the problem of equal access to vaccines, and climate innovation.
The World Economic Forum had previously postponed its annual meeting in Davos in person due to a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. A face-to-face meeting in Switzerland is expected to take place this summer.