https://sputniknews.com/20220117/indian-pm-narendra-modi-delivers-speech-on-first-day-of-the-world-economic-forum-in-davos-1092308681.html

Indian PM Narendra Modi Delivers Speech on First Day of The World Economic Forum in Davos

Indian PM Narendra Modi Delivers Speech on First Day of The World Economic Forum in Davos

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address on the first day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.

2022-01-17T15:04+0000

2022-01-17T15:04+0000

2022-01-17T15:04+0000

narendra modi

world

world economic forum (wef)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083260068_0:158:3024:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_b8e165752446ea4656de0c98dfaff28d.jpg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address on the first day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.The event serves as a platform for world leaders and CEOs to come together and share their views on the current challenges facing the world.Earlier in the day, Chinese leader Xi Jinping addressed the event.From 17 to 21 January, the discussions will be attended by the Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the US Special Representative for Climate John Kerry, the US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. Discussions will focus on, among other things, the global energy transition, the problem of equal access to vaccines, and climate innovation.The World Economic Forum had previously postponed its annual meeting in Davos in person due to a new strain of the omicron coronavirus. A face-to-face meeting in Switzerland is expected to take place this summer.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Narendra Modi delivers speech on first day of the 2022 WEF's Davos Agenda Narendra Modi delivers speech on first day of the 2022 WEF's Davos Agenda 2022-01-17T15:04+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

narendra modi, world, world economic forum (wef), видео