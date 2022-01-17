https://sputniknews.com/20220117/chinese-president-xi-jinping-speaks-on-first-day-of-davos-2022-virtual-event-agenda-1092308554.html

Chinese President Xi Jinping Speaks on First Day of Davos 2022 Virtual Event Agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping Speaks on First Day of Davos 2022 Virtual Event Agenda

China’s President Xi Jinping is delivering a special address on the first day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.

2022-01-17T10:06+0000

2022-01-17T10:06+0000

2022-01-17T10:06+0000

xi jinping

world

world economic forum (wef)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092311763_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_16210033ed35d2a10a368fc871b4ff81.jpg

China’s President Xi Jinping is delivering a special address on the first day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also address the event on 17 January.The WEF annual summit, which traditionally takes place in January in Davos, is being held virtually this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.The event will also feature President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Nigerian Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, the World Health Organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Trade Organization’s director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Saudi Arabian Minister of Energy Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.In January 2021, the World Economic Forum was held virtually for the first time due to the pandemic.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Xi Jinping Delivers Special Address On First Day of The 2022 WEF's Davos Agenda Xi Jinping Delivers Special Address On First Day of The 2022 WEF's Davos Agenda 2022-01-17T10:06+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

xi jinping, world, world economic forum (wef), видео