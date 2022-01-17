Registration was successful!
Thousands of Flights Cancelled, Power Out Across US Amid Snow Storm - Reports
2022-01-17T03:59+0000
2022-01-17T04:00+0000
In Georgia, about 42,000 customers were without power on Sunday evening, while South Carolina and North Carolina each had over 65,000 customers without power, The New York Times reported citing data from PowerOutage.us.The newspaper said on Sunday that over 1,000 flights had been cancelled in the US, according to FlightAware.com.Meanwhile USA Today reported that almost 5,000 flights into, out of and within the US had been cancelled or delayed as of Sunday afternoon, while almost 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.States of emergency have been declared by some governors and officials in the Northeast have urged everyone to stay off the roads on Sunday night, amid heavy snow, ice, and gale-force winds.
03:59 GMT 17.01.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thousands of flights have been cancelled in the US and thousands of people are without power amid a strong winter storm, US media report.
In Georgia, about 42,000 customers were without power on Sunday evening, while South Carolina and North Carolina each had over 65,000 customers without power, The New York Times reported citing data from PowerOutage.us.
The newspaper said on Sunday that over 1,000 flights had been cancelled in the US, according to FlightAware.com.
Meanwhile USA Today reported that almost 5,000 flights into, out of and within the US had been cancelled or delayed as of Sunday afternoon, while almost 250,000 homes and businesses were without power in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
States of emergency have been declared by some governors and officials in the Northeast have urged everyone to stay off the roads on Sunday night, amid heavy snow, ice, and gale-force winds.
