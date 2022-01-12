https://sputniknews.com/20220112/americans-see-frostbiting-freeze-as-record-breaking-lows-strike-nation-1092190545.html

Americans See Frostbiting Freeze as Record-Breaking Lows Strike Nation

For Americans in the Upper Midwest, the Great Lakes, and the Northeast, Tuesday came as a shock as millions woke up to unexpected wind chills - some as cold as...

For those across northern New England, air temperatures early in the morning were in the single digits and in some areas were dropping below zero, with wind chills creating temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit.On Tuesday, temperatures in New York only reached 22 degrees Fahrenheit, and for Boston that high was only 12 degrees Fahrenheit. Today is slated to be the coldest high for both regions since 2019. The record-breaking chill caused Boston to close public school classrooms.Temperatures were so low they were visible on infrared satellite.Local news channels, including CBS Boston, warned people to stay indoors, as frostbite can occur within 30 minutes. Residents were also asked to check in on vulnerable family members, neighbors and pets, and to leave water taps running so pipes would not burst.For those who live in areas surrounding the Great Lakes, lake effect snow alerts were in effect, resulting in a snow band reported to have stretched for 250 miles, from eastern Lake Ontario to western Massachusetts. Specified areas may see up to 2 feet of snow as a result.The temperatures are a stark contrast to past readings, especially considering the region experienced its warmest December on record, with Maine and New Hampshire having their second warmest years on record. As global warming due to human-induced climate change continues without letup, the six-warmest years for the US since record-keeping began have all occurred since 2012.

Thomas Turk Come on Mary, you can't have it both ways, Its either bloody cold or its bloody hot and it sure ain't bloody hot. FYI.. There are 3 basic climate science principles: -1) Climate science is in it's absolute infancy.-2)The climate is so complex it is impossible to model or predict. -3)The inherent complexity ensure it will always be changing and nothing man does impacts that. and BTW.. ''Doctored Data, Not U.S. Temperatures, Set a Record This Year by James Taylor'' .. and.. ''EconLog. 1.6%, Not 97%, Agree that Humans are the Main Cause of Global Warming. By David Henderson'.. Hoam wurk fa skool tumorra dun yett? 0

