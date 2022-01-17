https://sputniknews.com/20220117/saudi-led-coalition-announces-start-of-bombing-of-yemeni-capital-after-attacks-on-uae---reports-1092328213.html

Arab Coalition Announces Start of Strikes on Sanaa After Houthi Attack on UAE - Reports

The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has started bombing the Yemeni capital Sanaa in response to the strikes carried out by Houthi rebels in the UAE, Sky News Arabia reported early on Tuesday.According to the statement from the coalition, airstrikes began "in response to threat and military necessity." The attack is said to be targeting "terrorist leaders."F-15 aircraft attacks were said to have destroyed "two ballistic missile launchers that were used on Monday to strike the territory of the UAE."Al-Masirah, a Yemeni TV channel owned by the Houthi rebels, reported that four people were killed and five were injured as a result of the coalition attacks.The Houthi movement confirmed it had carried out strikes with mined drones on airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, threatening new attacks on strategically important objects in the UAE. According to spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Sare'e, five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones were used to perform the attack.According to police, three fuel tanks hit by the drones exploded near the fuel depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Another blast set fire in the Abu Dhabi airport area. Three people died as a result of the attack – one Pakistani national and two Indian nationals, six people were injured.Saudi Arabia has been under a relentless drone-and-rocket attack by Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen since it sent warplanes to bomb their positions in support of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government.Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, joined the conflict in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Houthis.

