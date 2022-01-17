Registration was successful!
Arab Coalition Announces Start of Strikes on Sanaa After Houthi Attack on UAE - Reports
The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has started bombing the Yemeni capital Sanaa in response to the strikes carried out by Houthi rebels in the UAE, Sky News Arabia reported early on Tuesday.According to the statement from the coalition, airstrikes began "in response to threat and military necessity." The attack is said to be targeting "terrorist leaders."F-15 aircraft attacks were said to have destroyed "two ballistic missile launchers that were used on Monday to strike the territory of the UAE."Al-Masirah, a Yemeni TV channel owned by the Houthi rebels, reported that four people were killed and five were injured as a result of the coalition attacks.The Houthi movement confirmed it had carried out strikes with mined drones on airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, threatening new attacks on strategically important objects in the UAE. According to spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Sare'e, five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones were used to perform the attack.According to police, three fuel tanks hit by the drones exploded near the fuel depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Another blast set fire in the Abu Dhabi airport area. Three people died as a result of the attack – one Pakistani national and two Indian nationals, six people were injured.Saudi Arabia has been under a relentless drone-and-rocket attack by Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen since it sent warplanes to bomb their positions in support of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government.Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, joined the conflict in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Houthis.
uae, middle east, yemen conflict, airstrikes, houthi militants

Arab Coalition Announces Start of Strikes on Sanaa After Houthi Attack on UAE - Reports

21:23 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 22:52 GMT 17.01.2022)
© REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAHAn armed man walks at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen December 24, 2021
An armed man walks at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen December 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© REUTERS / KHALED ABDULLAH
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The Houthis have claimed responsibility for the series of explosions that hit the capital of the United Arab Emirates on Monday, including near a depot of the ADNOC oil company, as well as the city airport.
The Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has started bombing the Yemeni capital Sanaa in response to the strikes carried out by Houthi rebels in the UAE, Sky News Arabia reported early on Tuesday.
According to the statement from the coalition, airstrikes began "in response to threat and military necessity." The attack is said to be targeting "terrorist leaders."

"The coalition air force is conducting a round-the-clock operation in the skies over Sanaa," the statement says. "We urge civilians to stay away from military camps and Houthi gatherings for their safety."

F-15 aircraft attacks were said to have destroyed "two ballistic missile launchers that were used on Monday to strike the territory of the UAE."
Al-Masirah, a Yemeni TV channel owned by the Houthi rebels, reported that four people were killed and five were injured as a result of the coalition attacks.
The Houthi movement confirmed it had carried out strikes with mined drones on airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, threatening new attacks on strategically important objects in the UAE. According to spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Sare'e, five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones were used to perform the attack.
According to police, three fuel tanks hit by the drones exploded near the fuel depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC). Another blast set fire in the Abu Dhabi airport area. Three people died as a result of the attack – one Pakistani national and two Indian nationals, six people were injured.

Shortly after the attack, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to reinstate the Houthis' status as a terrorist organization. President Biden, who removed the movement from the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) list last year, has argued that the designation hinders the delivery of humanitarian assistance for Yemen, as the country is hit by the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery during the NATO multinational ground based air defence units exercise Tobruq Legacy 2017 at the Siauliai airbase. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
Saudi Arabia Reportedly Asks Neighbours for Munitions Pending US Approval of Patriot Sales
9 January, 09:34 GMT
Saudi Arabia has been under a relentless drone-and-rocket attack by Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen since it sent warplanes to bomb their positions in support of the internationally-recognized Yemeni government.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, joined the conflict in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Houthis.
