Three Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi
Three Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi
Parts of what could be drones have been found at the scene, state news media reported, citing a source with the initial investigation.
Three tankers carrying fuel have exploded in Abu Dhabi's industrial area near storage facilities belonging to ADNOC oil firm, a state-run news agency reported, citing local police. The incident reportedly happened in the Musaffah area of the city. A minor fire also broke out at a construction site at the Abu Dhabi international airport, police said, as quoted by the local state-run news agency. Both fires are suspected to have been caused by drone attacks, police added, citing the results of the preliminary investigation. "Parts of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, were discovered in two areas where the fires broke out - in Musaffa and in the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport."No injuries or damage from the incidents have been reported so far.
Three Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi

09:20 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 17.01.2022)
Sofia Chegodaeva
Being updated
Parts of what could be drones have been found at the scene, state news media reported, citing a source with the initial investigation.
Three tankers carrying fuel have exploded in Abu Dhabi's industrial area near storage facilities belonging to ADNOC oil firm, a state-run news agency reported, citing local police.
The incident reportedly happened in the Musaffah area of the city.
A minor fire also broke out at a construction site at the Abu Dhabi international airport, police said, as quoted by the local state-run news agency.
Both fires are suspected to have been caused by drone attacks, police added, citing the results of the preliminary investigation.
"Parts of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, were discovered in two areas where the fires broke out - in Musaffa and in the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport."
No injuries or damage from the incidents have been reported so far.
