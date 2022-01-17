https://sputniknews.com/20220117/three-fuel-carrying-tankers-reportedly-explode-in-abu-dhabi-1092313750.html

Three Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi

Three Fuel-Carrying Tankers Reportedly Explode in Abu Dhabi

Parts of what could be drones have been found at the scene, state news media reported, citing a source with the initial investigation. 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T09:20+0000

2022-01-17T09:20+0000

2022-01-17T09:42+0000

news

abu dhabi

tanker

uae

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

Three tankers carrying fuel have exploded in Abu Dhabi's industrial area near storage facilities belonging to ADNOC oil firm, a state-run news agency reported, citing local police. The incident reportedly happened in the Musaffah area of the city. A minor fire also broke out at a construction site at the Abu Dhabi international airport, police said, as quoted by the local state-run news agency. Both fires are suspected to have been caused by drone attacks, police added, citing the results of the preliminary investigation. "Parts of small flying objects, possibly belonging to drones, were discovered in two areas where the fires broke out - in Musaffa and in the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport."No injuries or damage from the incidents have been reported so far.

abu dhabi

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

news, abu dhabi, tanker, uae