Queen Elizabeth II 'Won't Cave In' to Prince Harry's Demands for Police Protection - Media

As the UK's Prince Harry strives to regain the Metropolitan Police protection he no longer enjoys after stepping down from his royal duties, his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is unlikely to help him in that regard, The Sun reports.According to the newspaper, a royal source said that "this is not a matter for Her Majesty", and that the monarch "certainly won’t cave in" to the Duke of Sussex’s "demands".Another source reportedly explained that Harry’s "demands for security in the UK have not been openly or widely discussed within the family because it was thought sorted two years ago".While Harry did offer to pay for police protection, Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, argued the Metropolitan Police "are not guns for hire".Last week, media reported that Prince Harry’s legal representatives filed a "pre-action protocol" letter to the Home Office, declaring a readiness to sue the British government if no further security is provided when the prince and his wife Meghan Markle travel to the UK.Having stepped down from their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer provided security by the Metropolitan Police Service, which protects members of the Royal Family around the world.

