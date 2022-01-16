https://sputniknews.com/20220116/prince-harry-threatens-to-sue-uk-govt-if-not-offered-public-security-when-in-kingdom---report-1092287667.html

Prince Harry Threatens to Sue UK Gov't if Not Offered Public Security When in Kingdom - Report

Legal representatives of Prince Harry have filed a 'pre-action protocol' letter to the Home Office, stating that they are ready to sue the UK Government if no further security is provided when the Sussexes travel to the UK, The Daily Mail reported on Saturday, citing sources.According to an official statement from Prince Harry’s legal spokesperson, released shortly after the Daily Mail's publication, Prince Harry "inherited a security risk at birth, for life.”The Duke of Sussex reportedly “first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham” and that offer was dismissed.Prince Harry was accompanied by UK police when he arrived last April to attend Prince Philip's funeral, but when he returned for the unveiling of a statue of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace with his brother William in July, he had to pay for his security on his own.The Metropolitan Police Service, which protects members of the royal family around the world, stopped providing security for Prince Harry and his wife after they stepped down from royal duties while in Canada last spring.In Los Angeles, where Harry and Meghan moved in April 2020, they initially stayed at the home of billionaire film producer Tyler Perry, who took charge of their protection. However, since Prince Harry and Meghan settled in Montecito last summer, they have been paying for those expenses themselves.

