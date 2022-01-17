Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/berlin-warns-of-appropriate-measures-against-nord-stream-2-in-event-of-escalation-over-ukraine-1092318122.html
Russia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
Russia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
Nord Stream 2, the joint Russian-European gas- and hydrogen-carrying pipeline running from Russia to northeastern Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T11:48+0000
2022-01-17T13:07+0000
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092318952_0:118:3070:1846_1920x0_80_0_0_2d10b0b580001e79676dc7571c8d6c81.jpg
The Russian side will comply with all required norms during the certification of Nord Stream 2, and hopes the process is not artificially delayed or politicised, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.The Ministry noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart would discuss a broad range of issues at their meeting Tuesday. "There will be an in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing international problems, primarily the implementation of Russian proposals for comprehensive security guarantees in Europe," the statement said.Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the West would take "appropriate measures" against the gas infrastructure megaproject in the event of an escalation over Ukraine, and recalled that Berlin and Washington had adopted a joint statement on the matter last year."In the event of continued escalation by Russia we and our partners will take appropriate measures," the foreign minister warned."No country has the right to dictate to other countries which direction they may take, which relationships they may have and which alliances they may enter into. Ukraine's sovereignty can never and will never be subject to negotiations," Baerbock said. "Each further aggressive act will have a high price for Russia, economically, strategically, politically," she added.The Green Party politician did not elaborate on what these "aggressive acts" were. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed similar allegations, and accused the West of using the threat of the Russian bogeyman as an excuse to continue the buildup of NATO forces near Russia's western borders.Baerbock's Greens have long opposed Nord Stream 2, and at the same time have confusingly accused Russia of "playing poker" with gas deliveries and deliberately reducing supplies amid soaring demand. Their coalition partners, the Social Democrats, have long expressed support for the project, and the former Christian Democratic Union-led government of Angela Merkel also favoured it as a means to ensuring Germany's energy security amid the industrial power's transition to clean energy sources.Five Western European energy companies, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, Austria's OMV, France's Engie and Royal Dutch Shell, are partnered with Russia's Gazprom on Nord Stream 2. Construction of the $10.5 billion, 1,230 km pipeline began in 2018, and was on the brink of completion before the US slapped sanctions on the project in late 2019, prompting multiple Western contractors threatened with "crushing and potentially fatal" restrictions to pull out. Russian pipelaying ships were deployed to complete the project in 2021, with the pipeline filled up with gas in December and made ready for operation, pending German and European regulatory approval. Berlin suspended the pipeline's certification in November, saying Nord Stream 2 AG - its Switzerland-based operator, must first create a legal entity in Germany. Gazprom has indicated that certification should be completed sometime this year.The delay has dashed hopes among energy consumers faced with depleted national gas reserves and skyrocketing energy prices that Nord Stream 2 could help ease shortages during the current winter.In a bit of good news for the project, the US Senate rejected a bill proposed by Republican Senator Ted Cruz to slap new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 last week, with a majority of Democrats voting against the measure amid concerns that new restrictions might worsen relations with Berlin.
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/ukraine-urges-germany-to-impose-preventative-punitive-measures-on-russia-scrap-nord-stream-2-1092153244.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210429/germany-wants-speedy-completion-of-nord-stream-2-clean-hydrogen-from-russia-saxony-chief-says-1082761177.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/germanys-gas-reserves-plummet-to-record-low-as-nord-stream-2-left-on-ice-1091574081.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092318952_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_662ca4f736bc0fdfe2849ef1276ae9f3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nord stream 2

Russia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis

11:48 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 13:07 GMT 17.01.2022)
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 AG Nord Stream 2
 Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 AG
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Nord Stream 2, the joint Russian-European gas- and hydrogen-carrying pipeline running from Russia to northeastern Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, was completed and made ready for operation late last year. The pipeline's certification is now being held up by German regulators, with Gazprom saying this process may drag on until spring.
The Russian side will comply with all required norms during the certification of Nord Stream 2, and hopes the process is not artificially delayed or politicised, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"The commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will constitute a significant contribution to ensuring the energy security of the entire European Union. The procedure for its certification by German regulators and the European Commission should not be artificially delayed or politicised. It must be carried out in strict accordance with existing standards, which we intend to strictly comply with," the Ministry said in a statement released on its website on Monday.

The Ministry noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his German counterpart would discuss a broad range of issues at their meeting Tuesday. "There will be an in-depth exchange of views on the most pressing international problems, primarily the implementation of Russian proposals for comprehensive security guarantees in Europe," the statement said.
Earlier in the day, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the West would take "appropriate measures" against the gas infrastructure megaproject in the event of an escalation over Ukraine, and recalled that Berlin and Washington had adopted a joint statement on the matter last year.
"We as the new German government have stated clearly in the coalition agreement that energy projects must comply with German and European laws. This also applies to Nord Stream 2. Currently, this project does not fully comply with European law, so the certification process has been suspended," Baerbock said, speaking at a joint news conference with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
"In the event of continued escalation by Russia we and our partners will take appropriate measures," the foreign minister warned.
Map of the European natural gas pipeline network. Source - DIW 2018, based on Kai-Olaf Lang and Kirsten Westphal, “Nord Stream 2 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
Ukraine Urges Germany to Impose ‘Preventative Punitive Measures’ on Russia, Scrap Nord Stream 2
10 January, 11:03 GMT
"No country has the right to dictate to other countries which direction they may take, which relationships they may have and which alliances they may enter into. Ukraine's sovereignty can never and will never be subject to negotiations," Baerbock said. "Each further aggressive act will have a high price for Russia, economically, strategically, politically," she added.
The Green Party politician did not elaborate on what these "aggressive acts" were. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed similar allegations, and accused the West of using the threat of the Russian bogeyman as an excuse to continue the buildup of NATO forces near Russia's western borders.
Baerbock's Greens have long opposed Nord Stream 2, and at the same time have confusingly accused Russia of "playing poker" with gas deliveries and deliberately reducing supplies amid soaring demand. Their coalition partners, the Social Democrats, have long expressed support for the project, and the former Christian Democratic Union-led government of Angela Merkel also favoured it as a means to ensuring Germany's energy security amid the industrial power's transition to clean energy sources.
Tram using hydrogen fuel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2021
Germany Wants Speedy Completion of Nord Stream 2, Clean Hydrogen From Russia, Saxony Chief Says
29 April 2021, 10:14 GMT
Five Western European energy companies, including Germany's Uniper and Wintershall, Austria's OMV, France's Engie and Royal Dutch Shell, are partnered with Russia's Gazprom on Nord Stream 2. Construction of the $10.5 billion, 1,230 km pipeline began in 2018, and was on the brink of completion before the US slapped sanctions on the project in late 2019, prompting multiple Western contractors threatened with "crushing and potentially fatal" restrictions to pull out.
Russian pipelaying ships were deployed to complete the project in 2021, with the pipeline filled up with gas in December and made ready for operation, pending German and European regulatory approval. Berlin suspended the pipeline's certification in November, saying Nord Stream 2 AG - its Switzerland-based operator, must first create a legal entity in Germany. Gazprom has indicated that certification should be completed sometime this year.
The delay has dashed hopes among energy consumers faced with depleted national gas reserves and skyrocketing energy prices that Nord Stream 2 could help ease shortages during the current winter.
A worker inspects parts of the largest gas storage facility of Western Europe in Rehden, northern Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
Germany’s Gas Reserves Plummet to Record Low as Nord Stream 2 Left on Ice
16 December 2021, 12:30 GMT
In a bit of good news for the project, the US Senate rejected a bill proposed by Republican Senator Ted Cruz to slap new sanctions against Nord Stream 2 last week, with a majority of Democrats voting against the measure amid concerns that new restrictions might worsen relations with Berlin.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:07 GMTIt's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
13:06 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
13:03 GMT'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
12:54 GMTNadal, Osaka & Barty Win Australian Open's First Round as Tournament Kicks Off Without Djokovic
12:42 GMTCourteney Cox Dishes Why Shocking Murder Scene in Iconic Slasher 'Scream' Was ‘Scrapped’
12:23 GMTRussia Never Took Part, Will Not Partake in Arming of Warring Parties in Afghanistan, Moscow Says
12:21 GMTBeijing Olympics Tickets To Not Go on Sale, Organisers Say
12:00 GMTPrince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell May Have Been 'Boyfriend & Girlfriend', Claims Documentary
11:48 GMTRussia Warns Against Politicization of Nord Stream 2 as Germany Links Project to Ukraine Crisis
11:40 GMTQueen Elizabeth II 'Won't Cave In' to Prince Harry's Demands for Police Protection - Media
11:36 GMTBanker Brought in to Clean Up Credit Suisse’s Image Resigns Over Breach of Covid Quarantine Rules
11:35 GMTAmur Tiger Hit by Train in Russia's Khabarovsk Region
11:34 GMTPakistani Prime Minister Thanks Putin for Empathy Toward Muslim Beliefs
11:23 GMTDjokovic May Participate in Australian Open Next Year, Australian Prime Minister Says
11:12 GMTTennis Star Djokovic Returns to Belgrade After Losing Australia Deportation Trial Case
11:10 GMTAustralian PM Accused of Double Standards on 'Anti-Vaxxer' Lawmakers Amid Djokovic Saga
11:06 GMTWhat's Behind Royal Family's Drastic Decision to Strip Prince Andrew of Military Roles, HRH Title?
10:50 GMTRussia’s Envoy to OSCE Slams Blocking of Delegation's Facebook Page as 'Censorship'
10:50 GMT'Divine Miracle': Three-Eyed Calf Born in India Taken for Reincarnation of God Shiva
10:42 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Send Planes to Assess Tsunami Damage Following Tonga Volcano Eruption