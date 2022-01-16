https://sputniknews.com/20220116/snl-version-of-joe-biden-has-a-solution-for-pandemic-stop-seeing-spider-man-1092303118.html

SNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has spread its web through both US and global box offices, becoming one of only four films ever to cross the $700 million mark

US President Joe Biden has blamed the ongoing massive spread of coronavirus in the United States on people seeing the new 'Spider-Man' movie. Relax, it's not the real president, but a joke version offered by Saturday Night Live's Cold Open.Then the "president" would use this line to fend off every question coming from the "reporters". Record inflation? Spider-Man. Voting rights Bill's legislative misfortunes? Spider-Man. Even the purported Russian "troop amassing" on the Ukrainian border - sounds like "a job for Spider-Man".SNL even pondered the possibility of the multiverse, introducing another Biden from alternative reality - the one who is hailed as "the greatest president of all time" and has "sky-high" approval ratings.In this reality, however, the comedy sketch comes amid a dramatic fall in Biden's numbers. According to a recent Ipsos poll, the 46th president enjoys support from just 44 percent of Americans, with 51 percent disapproving of his performance.The performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', however, is much more successful. The new movie about the friendly neighbourhood superhero vigilante has grossed $1.5 billion in global box office takings.

