International
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/snl-version-of-joe-biden-has-a-solution-for-pandemic-stop-seeing-spider-man-1092303118.html
SNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'
SNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has spread its web through both US and global box offices, becoming one of only four films ever to cross the $700 million mark at the... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
joe biden
us
spider-man
viral
snl
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092303232_0:145:3153:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_2a15b505d2d76966daca730a8c2d71c6.jpg
US President Joe Biden has blamed the ongoing massive spread of coronavirus in the United States on people seeing the new 'Spider-Man' movie. Relax, it's not the real president, but a joke version offered by Saturday Night Live's Cold Open.Then the "president" would use this line to fend off every question coming from the "reporters". Record inflation? Spider-Man. Voting rights Bill's legislative misfortunes? Spider-Man. Even the purported Russian "troop amassing" on the Ukrainian border - sounds like "a job for Spider-Man".SNL even pondered the possibility of the multiverse, introducing another Biden from alternative reality - the one who is hailed as "the greatest president of all time" and has "sky-high" approval ratings.In this reality, however, the comedy sketch comes amid a dramatic fall in Biden's numbers. According to a recent Ipsos poll, the 46th president enjoys support from just 44 percent of Americans, with 51 percent disapproving of his performance.The performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', however, is much more successful. The new movie about the friendly neighbourhood superhero vigilante has grossed $1.5 billion in global box office takings.
joe biden, us, spider-man, viral, snl

SNL Version of Joe Biden Has a Solution For Pandemic: 'Stop Seeing Spider-Man!'

18:41 GMT 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloA Spider-Man character performs during "The Amazing Spider-Man!" show at the Avengers Campus media preview at Disney's California Adventure Park on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif.
A Spider-Man character performs during The Amazing Spider-Man! show at the Avengers Campus media preview at Disney's California Adventure Park on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has spread its web through both US and global box offices, becoming one of only four films ever to cross the $700 million mark at the domestic box office. Worldwide, its gross box office takings have exceeded $1.5 billion.
US President Joe Biden has blamed the ongoing massive spread of coronavirus in the United States on people seeing the new 'Spider-Man' movie. Relax, it's not the real president, but a joke version offered by Saturday Night Live's Cold Open.
"Think about it, when did Spider-Man come out? December 17," James Austin Johnson, who portrays Biden in the comedy sketch, said. "When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17. Stop seeing Spider-Man!"
Then the "president" would use this line to fend off every question coming from the "reporters". Record inflation? Spider-Man. Voting rights Bill's legislative misfortunes? Spider-Man. Even the purported Russian "troop amassing" on the Ukrainian border - sounds like "a job for Spider-Man".
SNL even pondered the possibility of the multiverse, introducing another Biden from alternative reality - the one who is hailed as "the greatest president of all time" and has "sky-high" approval ratings.
In this reality, however, the comedy sketch comes amid a dramatic fall in Biden's numbers. According to a recent Ipsos poll, the 46th president enjoys support from just 44 percent of Americans, with 51 percent disapproving of his performance.
The performance of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', however, is much more successful. The new movie about the friendly neighbourhood superhero vigilante has grossed $1.5 billion in global box office takings.
