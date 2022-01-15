https://sputniknews.com/20220115/trump-to-hold-save-america-rally-in-arizona-1092277382.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will hold today his first "Save America" rally this year at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in the... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

The rally is expected to be attended by several Republican politicians.The next Save America rally will take place in the city of Conroe, Texas on 29 January, according to Trump's official website.The ex-president was initially scheduled to lead a rally on 6 January on the anniversary of the Capitol attack but cancelled several days before the event.Trump continues to criticise the administration of US President Joe Biden. During the rallies, he has accused Biden of failure against the COVID-19 pandemic, inability to deal with economic problems and foreign policy failures in the Russian and Chinese directions.Trump's participation in the 2024 elections is still under question. He has said that he cannot give a definitive answer, but he will "please" his supporters.On 6 January Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, in an effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

