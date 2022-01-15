Registration was successful!
International
Live Video: Protests Against COVID Restrictions Hit Hamburg Despite Ban
Trump to Hold 'Save America' Rally in Arizona
Trump to Hold 'Save America' Rally in Arizona
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will hold today his first "Save America" rally this year at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in the... 15.01.2022
2022-01-15T11:37+0000
2022-01-15T11:37+0000
arizona
donald trump
us
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0c/1089849485_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_33a104a61e4c27ebabb05a8b36cbf5f6.jpg
The rally is expected to be attended by several Republican politicians.The next Save America rally will take place in the city of Conroe, Texas on 29 January, according to Trump's official website.The ex-president was initially scheduled to lead a rally on 6 January on the anniversary of the Capitol attack but cancelled several days before the event.Trump continues to criticise the administration of US President Joe Biden. During the rallies, he has accused Biden of failure against the COVID-19 pandemic, inability to deal with economic problems and foreign policy failures in the Russian and Chinese directions.Trump's participation in the 2024 elections is still under question. He has said that he cannot give a definitive answer, but he will "please" his supporters.On 6 January Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, in an effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
arizona, donald trump, us

Trump to Hold 'Save America' Rally in Arizona

11:37 GMT 15.01.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
 In this May 5, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will hold today his first "Save America" rally this year at the Country Thunder Festival Grounds in the city of Florence, Arizona.

"A Save America Rally is scheduled for January 15, 2022 at the Country Thunder Fairgrounds. The event will open at 6:00 am [13:00 GMT] and is scheduled to end at 9:00 pm [04:00 GMT on Sunday]", the official Twitter account for the Town of Florence said.

The rally is expected to be attended by several Republican politicians.
The next Save America rally will take place in the city of Conroe, Texas on 29 January, according to Trump's official website.
The ex-president was initially scheduled to lead a rally on 6 January on the anniversary of the Capitol attack but cancelled several days before the event.
© REUTERS / Leah MillisA mob of supporters of then-U.S. President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
A mob of supporters of then-U.S. President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
A mob of supporters of then-U.S. President Donald Trump climb through a window they broke as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Trump continues to criticise the administration of US President Joe Biden. During the rallies, he has accused Biden of failure against the COVID-19 pandemic, inability to deal with economic problems and foreign policy failures in the Russian and Chinese directions.
Trump's participation in the 2024 elections is still under question. He has said that he cannot give a definitive answer, but he will "please" his supporters.
On 6 January Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, in an effort to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.
