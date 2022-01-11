https://sputniknews.com/20220111/trump-lawyers-claim-immunity-ask-judge-to-toss-civil-suits-seeking-damages-for-jan-6-riot-1092169251.html

Trump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot

The first civil suit leveled against former US President Donald Trump over the January 6 US Capitol riot was filed in February 2021 by Rep. Bennie Thompson... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, lawyers for Trump cited presidential immunity in a request to have a federal judge in Washington, DC, dismiss a slew of suits that accuse the then-US president of conspiring with far-right groups and other entities to block the certification of Electoral College votes. The judge, during the five-hour hearing, appeared skeptical of the Trump team's position. "When that person holds the office, for that term of office, what a president does is constantly part of being the sole person responsible for the executive branch of government," Binnall replied. In addition to Thompson's civil suit, there was another filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and a third by US Capitol Police officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, who argue that Trump is liable for the damages associated with the deadly insurrection. Lawmakers have said that Trump violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 piece of civil rights legislation geared toward combating the KKK and other white supremacy organizations.

