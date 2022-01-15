https://sputniknews.com/20220115/kamala-harris-struggles-to-push-voting-rights-bill-through-brick-wall-of-moderate-opposition-1092283887.html

Kamala Harris Struggles to Push Voting Rights Bill Through 'Brick Wall' of Moderate Opposition

Kamala Harris Struggles to Push Voting Rights Bill Through 'Brick Wall' of Moderate Opposition

The voting rights legislation has faced an obstacle from the Democratic Party's centrists on its way through Congress, as Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T19:10+0000

2022-01-15T19:10+0000

2022-01-15T19:10+0000

us

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

kamala harris

kyrsten sinema

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092283862_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ff6014a0870c67f91422d062e384f2a5.jpg

Vice President Kamala Harris, tasked with leading the Biden administration's voting rights initiative, appears to have done more work on this issue than was publicly known - but still not enough to muscle through the legislative obstacles in the bill's way to the president's desk, Politico reported Saturday.According to the report, the vice president "helped craft political coalitions with civil rights leaders, built outside pressure on Congress and engaged privately with lawmakers", while also meeting with black leaders, offering proposals that could be done to promote voter engagement and adding her media profile.However, the Friday move by fellow Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to oppose changing the Senate rules in order to help the voting rights bill reach the floor and be debated appeared to have blocked her efforts.Both Manchin and Sinema do not agree with altering the filibuster rule for the sake of the voting rights legislation: Sinema has dubbed such efforts as attempts of "wild reversals of federal policy", and Manchin fully supports his fellow centrist colleague.Still, Harris is reportedly "unbowed" by the setback, and she has even hinted that the two Democratic centrists are responsible for obstructing the passage of the voting rights bill, saying that she does not think "anyone should be absolved from the responsibility of preserving and protecting our democracy, especially when they took an oath to protect and defend our Constitution."According to Politico, Harris remains determined to get her voting rights mission accomplished, with her team already "formulating plans on what next steps look like and that both public and private engagements for Harris are being discussed."Some people familiar with the developments said that even despite the Friday setback, progress on voting rights has been achieved.However, Harris has not publicly elaborated on what her plans on pushing voting rights are right now.The voting rights bill rests in legislative limbo as of now, with Democrats passing a separate bill on Thursday that combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Still, as long as the filibuster rule remains in place, the voting rights legislation is likely to hit another brick wall - in the form of staunch Republican opposition. The GOP remains united in denouncing the initiative as an attempt by Democrats to "control" elections and pave the way for voter fraud.

https://sputniknews.com/20220113/democrats-voting-rights-bill-in-critical-danger-as-sen-sinema-doubles-down-on-filibuster-support--1092243185.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), kamala harris, kyrsten sinema