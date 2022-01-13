https://sputniknews.com/20220113/democrats-voting-rights-bill-in-critical-danger-as-sen-sinema-doubles-down-on-filibuster-support--1092243185.html

Democrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support

Democrats’ Voting Rights Bill in Critical Danger as Sen. Sinema Doubles Down on Filibuster Support

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has been a longtime supporter of the filibuster, a procedural mechanism that allows one or more senators to stop a bill from... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-13T23:10+0000

2022-01-13T23:10+0000

2022-01-13T23:10+0000

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia)

voting rights

democrats

voting rights act

filibuster

voting reform

kyrsten sinema

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0d/1092243155_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2834807859ccd53a652f8d0a2cec11f2.jpg

Another centrist roadblock emerged for Democrats on Thursday, when fellow party member Sen. Kyrsten Sinema reiterated her intent to not entertain changes to the chamber’s 60-vote threshold to pass legislation.“There's no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. There's no need for me to restate its role in protecting our country from wild reversals of federal policy,” she said.The US senator for Arizona argued that “harried” talks about the Senate rules are a poor substitute for what could have been a “thoughtful public debate” over the past several months.Another Democrat, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), has opposed filibuster reform. Manchin told reporters on Thursday that his colleague delivered an “excellent speech.”The centrist Democrat’s comments come in spite of her support for the party’s election reforms bill. While Sinema appears steadfast in her decision, her refusal to support filibuster reform likely means that Democrats will be unable to pass voting rights legislation ahead of the 2022 midterm elections season.Earlier on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) argued that Democrats owe it to American voters to combat restrictive voting laws passed via simple majority vote on state and local levels.Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late civil rights leader and long-term congressman, which strengthens the 1965 Voting Rights Act.The Senate Majority leader has signaled that he intends to force a vote on changing the legislative chamber’s rules when Republicans, as expected, move to block the voting reforms bill.

https://sputniknews.com/20220113/us-house-passes-voting-rights-bill-sends-measure-to-senate-for-consideration-1092241464.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

sen. joe manchin (d-west virginia), voting rights, democrats, voting rights act, filibuster, voting reform, kyrsten sinema