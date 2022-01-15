Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/expert-reveals-reason-behind-kim-jong-un-unprecedented-weight-loss---report-1092286637.html
Expert Reveals Reason Behind Kim Jong-Un Unprecedented Weight Loss - Report
Expert Reveals Reason Behind Kim Jong-Un Unprecedented Weight Loss - Report
Expert Reveals Reason Behind Kim Jong-Un Unprecedented Weight Loss - Report
2022-01-15T23:17+0000
2022-01-15T23:17+0000
kim jong-un
north korea
viral
weight loss
cheese
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092286610_0:563:2047:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_9e870ee62c8801f03f34c4b763925dfc.jpg
Kim Jong-un hasn't been able to eat his favorite meals due to the border closure implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Metro.In December, Kim Jong-un was photographed at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), where participants discussed the implementation of the party's policy in 2021, as well as the development strategy for the next year amid the ongoing economic crisis. According to the photoshoots, published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the leader has lost an unprecedented amount of weight over the recent months.Meanwhile, mass media have long speculated about Kim Jong-un’s diet, saying that he likes high-calorie foods and luxurious meals, vodka, Hennessy Cognac and champagne. Some reports also said that Kim Jong-un has been “addicted” to Swiss cheese ever since his studies in Switzerland. Others claimed that the North Korean leader gained weight in an effort to be like his father and grandfather.He also suggested that Kim Jong-un “can’t sustain his figure as a fat person because in the domestic environment people are starving” so it was important to show his people that he “suffers” with them.“Because of his cult of personality and propaganda, all of his image is crafted – nothing is natural,” Dr. Lim said. “Kim Jong-un’s look is more about people at home, not about the powers outside. It’s more about how he can manage inside at the moment.”At the same time, some reports speculated that Kim Jong-un is just trying to adhere to proper nutrition, as his obesity could be the reason he underwent heart surgery in April last year.Observers have calculated that since coming to power in 2011, Kim Jong-un had been gaining six-seven kilograms every year, and in 2020 weighed 140 kilograms.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092286610_0:371:2047:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_3664b27b43bda1fb4af944ccbdfe8470.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, north korea, viral, weight loss, cheese

Expert Reveals Reason Behind Kim Jong-Un Unprecedented Weight Loss - Report

23:17 GMT 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reappeared in public with a markedly changed appearance – many media outlets noticed that he looks the slimmest he's ever been since coming to power 10 years ago.
Kim Jong-un hasn't been able to eat his favorite meals due to the border closure implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Metro.
In December, Kim Jong-un was photographed at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), where participants discussed the implementation of the party's policy in 2021, as well as the development strategy for the next year amid the ongoing economic crisis. According to the photoshoots, published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the leader has lost an unprecedented amount of weight over the recent months.
Meanwhile, mass media have long speculated about Kim Jong-un’s diet, saying that he likes high-calorie foods and luxurious meals, vodka, Hennessy Cognac and champagne. Some reports also said that Kim Jong-un has been “addicted” to Swiss cheese ever since his studies in Switzerland. Others claimed that the North Korean leader gained weight in an effort to be like his father and grandfather.

“We know that he has good sources, he enjoys cheese, he’s a heavy drinker, he has access to all junk foods,” North Korea expert Dr. Sojin Lim told Metro. “But because of these border closures, the way he brings all these foods into North Korea will have been cut. So he doesn’t have the same variety anymore.”

He also suggested that Kim Jong-un “can’t sustain his figure as a fat person because in the domestic environment people are starving” so it was important to show his people that he “suffers” with them.
“Because of his cult of personality and propaganda, all of his image is crafted – nothing is natural,” Dr. Lim said. “Kim Jong-un’s look is more about people at home, not about the powers outside. It’s more about how he can manage inside at the moment.”
At the same time, some reports speculated that Kim Jong-un is just trying to adhere to proper nutrition, as his obesity could be the reason he underwent heart surgery in April last year.
Observers have calculated that since coming to power in 2011, Kim Jong-un had been gaining six-seven kilograms every year, and in 2020 weighed 140 kilograms.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:20 GMTFlorida Governor's Race Candidate Compares DeSantis to Hitler for 'Abuse of Power'
YesterdaySerbian Lawmaker on Djokovic Case: It Wouldn’t Have Happened if He Wasn’t Serb
YesterdayJamaican Police Detain Another Moise Murder Suspect - Reports
YesterdayExpert Reveals Reason Behind Kim Jong-Un Unprecedented Weight Loss - Report
YesterdayBiden's Move to Police Reform Criticized as Admin. Fails to Push Other Bills - Report
Yesterday'Queen of TikTok': Ryanair’s Account Wins Hearts of Americans Who Urge Company to Come to US
YesterdayBlinken, Borrell Vow to Present ’United Transatlantic Front’ After Russia Talks
Yesterday'I'm Gonna Die': Gunman Claiming to Have Bombs Takes Hostages at Texas Synagogue - Reports
YesterdayFirst Migrant Caravan of 2022 Sets Off From Honduras – Reports
YesterdayUS Attorneys General Believe Meta, Alphabet's CEOs Were Aware of Alleged Deal to Control Ad Market
YesterdayKamala Harris Struggles to Push Voting Rights Bill Through 'Brick Wall' of Moderate Opposition
YesterdayArgentine Town Goes Dark to Fight Massive Beetles 'Invasion' – Video
YesterdayMoscow Court Arrests Eight Suspected Members of REvil Hacking Group
YesterdayStarmer Repeats Call for Johnson to Resign Over ‘Wine-Time Fridays’
YesterdayUS Lawmakers Mull Banning Defence Contractors From Buying Chinese Rare Earths
YesterdayVirat Kohli Quits as Indian Cricket Team's Test Skipper
YesterdayBatgirl Suit Revealed by Actress Portraying Superheroine in New Movie
YesterdayOldest Known 'Bioengineered' Hybrid Animal Discovered in Syria
YesterdayDjokovic’s Australian Saga: Minister Explains Why No 1’s Visa Was Cancelled Again
YesterdayCSTO Chief Accuses ‘Well-Organized’ Terror Groups of Kazakhstan Unrest