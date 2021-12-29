Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-barely-recognizable-after-losing-more-weight---photo-1091894493.html
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
The images were taken during a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party. The state-run Korean Central News Agency did not provide... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-29T19:33+0000
2021-12-29T19:33+0000
kim jong-un
asia & pacific
north korea
south korea
weight loss
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083252305_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2265d549d09b68e0e0a542d26cbb29de.jpg
New photos show dramatic weight loss of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Pictures released by the state media show the politician looking even slimmer, with some Western outlets claiming he barely looks like the person who came to power in the reclusive state in 2012 following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il.Reports say the North Korean leader weighed 308 pounds (139 kilograms) last year, but thanks to healthier habits, which allegedly involved diet and refusal of alcohol, he managed to lose 44 pounds (20 kilograms) in 2021. South Korean media wrote that Kim shed weight thanks to having a gastric band. Other outlets contended that the dramatic weight loss is the result of a disease.Last year, Kim Jong-un prompted wild speculation about his health after he disappeared for weeks and missed the country’s biggest and most important holiday: the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, founder of North Korea. Due to the secrecy North Korea has been shrouded in since its formation, outlets worldwide have been engaged in a guessing game about Kim Jong-un’s health, with some claiming he died after a surgery went wrong.Pictures released by the state-run media appear to suggest otherwise. According to the Korean Central News Agency, the politician, who is now in his late 30s, has opened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party this week. Details about the agenda of this year’s meeting have not been released, with local media only writing that participants will "discuss and decide on strategic and tactical policies and tasks for action" needed to take "the next step" in the country’s development.It is widely expected that major announcements in domestic and foreign policy will be made during this week’s event, as historically it was used for such occasions.
He’s lost weight, like the rest of the population due to sanctions, no import’s, poor crops etc etc……the only difference is he’s done it to look in tune with the population. On the other hand the population are starving.
0
1
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083252305_193:0:2924:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ab771a8a74e7d5015fa2f21489b0f4a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kim jong-un, asia & pacific, north korea, south korea, weight loss

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo

19:33 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / KCNANorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021 by the country's Korean Central News Agency.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea in this image released June 18, 2021 by the country's Korean Central News Agency. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / KCNA
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The images were taken during a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party. The state-run Korean Central News Agency did not provide details about the issues discussed during the event, but it was historically used to make major announcements both in domestic and foreign policy.
New photos show dramatic weight loss of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Pictures released by the state media show the politician looking even slimmer, with some Western outlets claiming he barely looks like the person who came to power in the reclusive state in 2012 following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il.
Reports say the North Korean leader weighed 308 pounds (139 kilograms) last year, but thanks to healthier habits, which allegedly involved diet and refusal of alcohol, he managed to lose 44 pounds (20 kilograms) in 2021. South Korean media wrote that Kim shed weight thanks to having a gastric band. Other outlets contended that the dramatic weight loss is the result of a disease.
Last year, Kim Jong-un prompted wild speculation about his health after he disappeared for weeks and missed the country’s biggest and most important holiday: the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, founder of North Korea. Due to the secrecy North Korea has been shrouded in since its formation, outlets worldwide have been engaged in a guessing game about Kim Jong-un’s health, with some claiming he died after a surgery went wrong.
Pictures released by the state-run media appear to suggest otherwise. According to the Korean Central News Agency, the politician, who is now in his late 30s, has opened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party this week. Details about the agenda of this year’s meeting have not been released, with local media only writing that participants will "discuss and decide on strategic and tactical policies and tasks for action" needed to take "the next step" in the country’s development.
It is widely expected that major announcements in domestic and foreign policy will be made during this week’s event, as historically it was used for such occasions.
1000200
Discuss
Popular comments
He’s lost weight, like the rest of the population due to sanctions, no import’s, poor crops etc etc……the only difference is he’s done it to look in tune with the population. On the other hand the population are starving.
Tom One
29 December, 22:46 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:42 GMTWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
19:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
19:32 GMTMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
19:16 GMTHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
19:05 GMTSouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
18:51 GMTUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence
18:50 GMTJames Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023