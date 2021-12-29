https://sputniknews.com/20211229/north-koreas-kim-jong-un-barely-recognizable-after-losing-more-weight---photo-1091894493.html

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo

The images were taken during a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party. The state-run Korean Central News Agency did not provide... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-29T19:33+0000

2021-12-29T19:33+0000

2021-12-29T19:33+0000

kim jong-un

asia & pacific

north korea

south korea

weight loss

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083252305_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2265d549d09b68e0e0a542d26cbb29de.jpg

New photos show dramatic weight loss of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Pictures released by the state media show the politician looking even slimmer, with some Western outlets claiming he barely looks like the person who came to power in the reclusive state in 2012 following the death of his father, Kim Jong-il.Reports say the North Korean leader weighed 308 pounds (139 kilograms) last year, but thanks to healthier habits, which allegedly involved diet and refusal of alcohol, he managed to lose 44 pounds (20 kilograms) in 2021. South Korean media wrote that Kim shed weight thanks to having a gastric band. Other outlets contended that the dramatic weight loss is the result of a disease.Last year, Kim Jong-un prompted wild speculation about his health after he disappeared for weeks and missed the country’s biggest and most important holiday: the birthday of his grandfather Kim Il-sung, founder of North Korea. Due to the secrecy North Korea has been shrouded in since its formation, outlets worldwide have been engaged in a guessing game about Kim Jong-un’s health, with some claiming he died after a surgery went wrong.Pictures released by the state-run media appear to suggest otherwise. According to the Korean Central News Agency, the politician, who is now in his late 30s, has opened a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party this week. Details about the agenda of this year’s meeting have not been released, with local media only writing that participants will "discuss and decide on strategic and tactical policies and tasks for action" needed to take "the next step" in the country’s development.It is widely expected that major announcements in domestic and foreign policy will be made during this week’s event, as historically it was used for such occasions.

Tom One He’s lost weight, like the rest of the population due to sanctions, no import’s, poor crops etc etc……the only difference is he’s done it to look in tune with the population. On the other hand the population are starving. 0

1

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

kim jong-un, asia & pacific, north korea, south korea, weight loss